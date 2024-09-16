Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 9 September 2024 – 13 September 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 37:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement1,889,49712.0622,796,342
9 September 2024150,00012.331,849,290
10 September 2024450,00012.325,543,190
11 September 2024450,00012.205,490,990
12 September 202449112.296,034
13 September 2024117,00012.611,475,253
Total, week number 371,167,49112.3114,364,757
Accumulated under the program3,056,98812.1637,161,099

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 27,784,932 own shares corresponding to 1.80 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:        

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


