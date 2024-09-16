Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 9 September 2024 – 13 September 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 37:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 1,889,497 12.06 22,796,342 9 September 2024 150,000 12.33 1,849,290 10 September 2024 450,000 12.32 5,543,190 11 September 2024 450,000 12.20 5,490,990 12 September 2024 491 12.29 6,034 13 September 2024 117,000 12.61 1,475,253 Total, week number 37 1,167,491 12.31 14,364,757 Accumulated under the program 3,056,988 12.16 37,161,099

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 27,784,932 own shares corresponding to 1.80 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments