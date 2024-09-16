Denny’s Canada is serving up the perfect dish to help spread awareness and end food insecurity in Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In acknowledgment of World Hunger Action Month this month, Denny’s Canada is proud to announce its continued collaboration with Feed Ontario.

With 2 extra locations added to this year’s fundraising initiative, guests can treat themselves to a delicious $4.99 Original Grand Slam from 7.00 am to 2.00 pm EST at any of the following Denny’s locations: London, Oakville, Hamilton, Gardiners Rd, Benson St, Guelph, Barrie & Dixie Road. 2024 also marks the second year of the vital partnership in support of ending food poverty through research, advocacy, and innovative programming.

Supplying more than five million pounds of fresh food each year, Feed Ontario supports several local food banks and wonderful food programs. Feed Ontario's mission is to champion an impactful network of hunger relief organizations and advocate for solutions to end food insecurity and poverty in Ontario.

“We couldn’t do this important work without the generosity of partners like Denny’s Canada,” shares Carolyn Stewart, CEO of Feed Ontario. “We are extremely grateful for being selected as the beneficiary of Denny’s Grand Slam event day and we thank the Denny’s locations throughout the province who helped raise over $15,000 that will support food banks all across Ontario – that is the equivalent of over 30,000 meals for Ontarian families facing hunger! We are so grateful to their team for their continued support, and look forward to our next Grand Slam Event in September.”

Denny’s Canada, the iconic diner chain beloved by millions, continues to set the standard for community support and engagement in Canada. Denny’s is proud to highlight its ongoing and unwavering commitment to serving its local communities through enduring localized partnerships. Thanks to the kind generosity of its guests, Denny’s Canada has been able to donate over $15,000 to Feed Ontario to date, underscoring its dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of Canada’s most vulnerable populations, and the many communities across Ontario.



“Providing good food and supporting local communities have been pillars of Denny's brand for decades,” advises Ron Cecillon, Managing Director - Denny’s Canada, Bar One & Northland Signature Restaurant Group. “We are proud to carry on this tradition with our Slam Day fundraiser, supporting Feed Ontario on September 18th. Feed Ontario is an outstanding organization that aims to end hunger in the province of Ontario, and we could not be happier to support this great cause with what we do best! So, stop by any of our participating locations in Ontario on Wednesday 18th, to help us continue to support local communities and food banks.”

For the full list of participating locations and to find out more details about this exciting partnership, please click here to visit the campaign page on Denny’s website.

ABOUT DENNY’S CANADA

Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s, headquartered in Vancouver and owned by Northland Properties Corporation, currently operates and franchises 74 Denny’s restaurants across Canada. Part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s has a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

