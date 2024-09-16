LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints 38-Year Security Licensing Veteran Keith Everly as its Head Security and IP Management

New York, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it has appointed Keith Everly as its Head of Security and IP Management.



Mr. Everly served as Senior Program Manager for Licensee Security and was the lead inspector for the protection of classified matter at all uranium enrichment plants regulated by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). In this role, he managed the agency’s program that granted NRC licensees access to classified information.

“Throughout my career, I have focused on aligning applicants with regulatory frameworks to streamline the process and ensure regulatory compliance for innovative advancements in the nuclear industry,” said Keith Everly, Head of Security and IP Management of LIS Technologies Inc. “With regulatory processes set to be modernized and optimized to meet today's needs, I am excited to bring my expertise to LIST to help drive the revival of its proprietary, patented laser enrichment technology. Having been demonstrated on United States soil and designated with a Technology Readiness Level of 4, the technology’s capabilities are already well documented, and I am excited to play a role in its future.”

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Keith Everly as its Head of Security and IP Management.

With over 38 years of prior expertise in both information and physical security programs for protecting classified and sensitive information, Mr. Everly possesses extensive knowledge of classified uranium enrichment processes, including American Centrifuge technology, Laser Enrichment technology, and European Centrifuge technology. His experience has been instrumental in supporting NRC licensees and applicants navigating the NRC Facility Security Clearance Process to access classified matter.

"I'm thrilled to have Mr. Everly's support in navigating the complex regulatory, security, and licensing processes of the U.S. government," said Christo Liebenberg, CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. "He is a seasoned and highly respected expert in security licensing, with a proven history of assisting licensees and applicants in the uranium enrichment space. His extensive network and deep understanding of the intricacies surrounding Sensitive Nuclear Technologies (SNT) such as the CRISLA laser enrichment process, along with his expertise in working with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, will be instrumental to the company."

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared wavelengths to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

For more information please visit: LaserIsTech.com

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@laseristech.com

Telephone: 800-388-5492

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

