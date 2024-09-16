Aya Gold & Silver Extends Boumadine Main Zone to 5.4km and Reports High-Grade Drill Results

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce new high-grade drill exploration results from its 2024 program of 120,000 meters (“m”) at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today’s results extend the main mineralized trend by 400m and continue to demonstrate continuity of the Boumadine Main Zone, which remains open in all directions.

Key Highlights1

  • Extension of Boumadine strike length to 5.4 kilometers (“km”):
    • BOU-DD24-376 intercepted 462 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 2.8m (2.25 g/t gold (“Au”), 49 g/t silver (“Ag”), 7.8% zinc (“Zn”), 0.6% lead (“Pb”) and 0.1% copper (“Cu”) including 2.0m at 494 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD24-365 intercepted 520 g/t AgEq over 1.2m (5.30 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag, 1.4% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.9% Cu)
  • New style of mineralization with very high silver grade:
    • BOU-DD24-329 intercepted 1,937 g/t Ag and 1.66% Cu over 1.9m
  • Ongoing high grade and continuity of Tizi Zone:
    • BOU-DD24-340 intercepted 412 g/t AgEq over 3.1m (1.22 g/t Au, 199 g/t Ag, 3.0% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 1.1m at 708 g/t AgEq
  • Receipt of all deliverables from the Mobile MT geophysical survey:
    • Identification of multiple new targets which will be tested in the coming months

“We are thrilled with today’s exceptional high-grade drill results, including BOU-DD24-376 in the southern part of the Main Trend, which extend the Boumadine strike length to 5.4km. Additionally, BOU-DD24-329 indicates a new style of very high-grade mineralization, which reaffirms the significant potential for resource growth,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “The positive geophysical results and the upcoming 3D inversion will be invaluable in identifying parallel zones and expanding Boumadine along strike and at depth. We look forward to drilling up these promising geophysical targets in the coming months.”

1 All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$21/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$1,900/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 76.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 97.63 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 27.7 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 28.1 g/t Ag.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.
Section
Zone
FromToAuAgLength*CuPbZnMoAg Eq**
(m)(m)(g/t)(g/t)(m)(%)(%)(%)(g/t)(g/t)
BOU-DD24-31034777500Tizi356.0358.43.01442.40.030.100.649299
BOU-DD24-3119550NPara389.4391.21.66371.80.110.226.164354
BOU-DD24-3129525NPara465.7467.52.23331.80.120.301.205258
BOU-DD24-315East-WestEast-West52.754.20.831291.50.031.212.4032298
BOU-DD24-3163477300Tizi44.746.01.571071.30.052.063.715395
BOU-DD24-3163477300Tizi52.453.32.291380.90.072.555.383543
BOU-DD24-3173477300Tizi36.638.62.63262.00.010.370.944265
BOU-DD24-3173477300Tizi105.0106.61.96651.60.121.362.4427334
BOU-DD24-3249525NPara111.7116.10.661114.40.011.192.264260
BOU-DD24-3273476900Tizi217.5219.61.79642.10.010.891.626272
BOU-DD24-329East-WestEast-West142.1144.00.031,9371.91.660.160.1772,110
BOU-DD24-3343476900Tizi324.0324.51.264440.50.035.604.748832
BOU-DD24-3403477100Tizi219.1222.21.221993.10.080.963.009412
Including219.1220.21.884591.10.191.072.027708
BOU-DD24-3429750NPara203.4204.40.031041.00.058.809.905633
BOU-DD24-349East-WestEast-West203.0203.80.252000.80.9410.7713.0510975
BOU-DD24-353East-WestEast-West354.0356.30.061072.30.264.7836.6751,300
BOU-DD24-3659525NPara625.8627.05.30371.20.090.961.415520
BOU-DD24-3685200NPara398.9399.90.19651.00.045.8016.561709
BOU-DD24-3695200NMain521.5523.10.881881.60.014.194.64207508
BOU-DD24-3729750NPara666.8667.815.1611.00.010.010.0141,168
BOU-DD24-3749050Main243.3244.63.96601.30.020.231.346410
BOU-DD24-3749050Para286.0288.50.10602.50.981.456.3412381
BOU-DD24-3769250NMain35.938.72.25492.80.050.557.8210462
Including35.937.93.00602.00.060.666.3211494

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$21/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$1,900/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 76.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 97.63 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 27.7 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 28.1 g/t Ag.

Figure 1 - Surface Plan of Boumadine Property with Apparent Conductivity at 175Hz and 2024 Drill Holes

Figure 1 EN

2024 Exploration Results

This year, 129 diamond drill holes (“DDH”) and 2 reverse circulation holes (“RC”) for 63,469m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North and South Zones), Tizi and North-West Zones as well as on some east-west structures. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD24-376 (Table 1, Figure 3, Figure 4, and Appendix 1).

Results received since May 2024 including hole BOU-DD24-376 and BOU-DD24-369 confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend and extend the mineralized strike length to 5.4km. The Main Trend remains open in all directions. Today’s results, with BOU-DD24-310 and BOU-DD24-340, also confirm the high grade and continuity of the Tizi Zone. The Tizi Zone also remains open in all directions.

Hole BOU-DD24-329 returned high-grade silver results including 1,937 g/t Ag over 1.9m in an east-west structure. This new structure is a stockwork of brecciated carbonate-quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite +/- tetrahedrite veinlets with low temperature texture.

The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imarriren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation. Figure 2 presents the results of the Boumadine Main Zone on a longitudinal section along the deposit.

Figure 5 gives the 3D inversion of the Mobile MT survey for the section 3476300N, where a similar geophysical signature to Boumadine 5km west is clearly visible. The figure includes the planned drill holes to test the west conductive target. In Figure 6, the geophysical survey of section 6000N returned very strong low resistivity anomalies at depth beneath the Boumadine mineralized body. The proposed drill program will test both 100m below hole BOU-DD23-095, which returned 129.4m at 192 g/t AgEq (press release of April 19, 2023), and the high apparent conductivity seen at depth.

Figure 2 – Longitudinal View of Boumadine Main Zone

Figure 2

Figure 3 – Surface Plan of North & Tizi Zones with New 2024 DDH Results

Figure 3

Figure 4 – Surface Plan of South Zone with New 2024 DDH Results

Figure 4

Figure 5 – Section 3476300 with 3D Inversion and the West Conductivity Target

Figure 5

Figure 6 – Section 6000N with 3D Inversion and Deep Boumadine Conductivity Target

Figure 6

Next Steps

Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.4km and remains open in all directions. Currently, the Corporation has mobilized ten drill rigs to complete the 120,000m drilling program. Half of the program will test the continuation of the known trend and infill. The remaining 50% will focus on geological targets generated by 2023 work and will be supplemented by this year’s hyperspectral and geophysical surveys. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, is being developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya’s management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com or contact:

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com 		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “extend”, “indicate”, “potential”, “expanding”, “look forward”, “promising”, “remains”, “extend”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Boumadine and the advancement of and success of the exploration program at Boumadine , and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, Aya’s corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.
Section
Zone
FromToAuAgLength*CuPbZnMoAg Eq**
(m)(m)(g/t)(g/t)(m)(%)(%)(%)(g/t)(g/t)
BOU-DD24-30010150NPara461.2463.50.97202.30.021.010.604141
BOU-DD24-3013478100Tizi116.7117.20.6280.50.030.360.69388
BOU-DD24-30210150NPara756.3757.00.9940.70.020.050.14288
BOU-DD24-30510150NPara815.8816.80.46161.00.150.160.52185
BOU-DD24-30510150NPara818.7819.40.8980.70.020.070.65298
BOU-DD24-31034777500Tizi356.0358.43.01442.40.030.100.649299
BOU-DD24-31034777500Tizi370.1370.72.33370.60.050.090.02123227
BOU-DD24-31034777500Tizi380.5381.12.90640.60.070.741.5511358
BOU-DD24-3119550NPara218.9219.92.17381.00.040.140.2520219
BOU-DD24-3119550NPara386.8387.50.15640.70.063.140.414180
BOU-DD24-3119550NPara389.4391.21.66371.80.110.226.164354
BOU-DD24-3129525NPara439.0439.63.02280.60.050.080.082269
BOU-DD24-3129525NPara463.0464.00.47211.00.020.100.14266
BOU-DD24-3129525NPara465.7467.52.23331.80.120.301.205258
BOU-DD24-313East-WestNSR0.0206.90.000206.90.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3149525NPara482.1482.60.80120.50.020.431.067117
BOU-DD24-3149525NPara489.8490.30.76200.50.050.661.7714152
BOU-DD24-3149525NPara493.7494.20.56120.50.030.210.44776
BOU-DD24-3149525NPara510.9513.00.89192.10.080.221.383140
BOU-DD24-315East-WestEast-West47.348.20.60410.90.010.430.4733114
BOU-DD24-315East-WestEast-West52.754.20.831291.50.031.212.4032298
BOU-DD24-315East-WestEast-West267.6269.40.53231.80.040.651.2617121
BOU-DD24-3163477300Tizi44.746.01.571071.30.052.063.715395
BOU-DD24-3163477300Tizi52.453.32.291380.90.072.555.383543
BOU-DD24-3173477300Tizi32.033.00.52241.00.010.431.756126
BOU-DD24-3173477300Tizi36.638.62.63262.00.010.370.944265
BOU-DD24-3173477300Tizi39.440.20.20480.80.011.211.583143
BOU-DD24-3173477300Tizi105.0106.61.96651.60.121.362.4427334
BOU-DD24-3173477300Tizi127.3127.81.54340.50.040.030.2226164
BOU-DD24-3173477300Tizi131.4131.91.02840.50.081.463.2512303
BOU-DD24-3173477300Tizi232.0233.00.26321.00.011.760.846125
BOU-DD24-318East-WestEast-West75.576.00.03440.50.036.950.017242
BOU-DD24-319East-WestEast-West113.9114.50.61120.60.010.270.10970
BOU-DD24-3209550NNSR0.0162.00.000162.00.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3213477300Tizi131.2132.00.07580.80.010.370.74312103
BOU-DD24-3213477300Tizi231.2231.70.76440.50.040.491.264155
BOU-DD24-322East-WestEast-West142.9144.70.9711.80.010.020.01578
BOU-DD24-3239525NPara344.0345.00.5881.00.010.250.35671
BOU-DD24-3239525NPara400.0401.00.03511.00.017.080.098252
BOU-DD24-3239525NPara476.0477.00.6281.00.050.991.6313134
BOU-DD24-3239525NMain510.0511.00.7181.00.010.020.04265
BOU-DD24-3249525NPara61.564.60.59253.10.020.330.8712106
BOU-DD24-3249525NPara111.7116.10.661114.40.011.192.264260
BOU-DD24-3259525NPara457.9458.41.04270.50.030.160.264122
BOU-DD24-3259525NMain467.8468.61.91240.80.090.040.052182
BOU-DD24-3259525NPara657.3658.70.6741.40.010.010.02257
BOU-DD24-3259525NPara659.2661.21.60102.00.010.020.012135
BOU-DD24-3259525NPara779.0780.00.5741.00.100.030.23265
BOU-DD24-3259525NPara793.2795.00.88161.80.090.040.14598
BOU-DD24-3259525NPara802.0804.22.23222.20.150.130.385223
BOU-DD24-3259525NPara805.7806.60.6180.90.040.010.02659
BOU-DD24-3259525NPara812.2813.61.01141.40.030.210.375111
BOU-DD24-3259525NPara817.2818.91.1461.70.030.020.07599
BOU-DD24-3259525NPara825.8826.60.13440.80.070.160.36276
BOU-DD24-3259525NPara828.2828.90.50250.70.230.090.10292
BOU-DD24-326East-WestNSR0.0273.10.000273.10.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3273476900Tizi217.5222.21.21434.70.010.590.968181
Including217.5219.61.79642.10.010.891.626272
BOU-DD24-328East-WestNSR0.0230.40.000230.40.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-329East-WestEast-West142.1144.00.031,9371.91.660.160.1772,110
BOU-DD24-3309750NPara123.8124.30.57160.50.010.310.59586
BOU-DD24-3309750NMain126.3128.00.82161.70.020.290.674108
BOU-DD24-331East-WestEast-West24.124.90.841240.80.081.774.816381
BOU-DD24-3329525NPara408.5409.02.14270.50.020.310.4414214
BOU-DD24-333East-WestNSR0.0365.70.000365.70.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3343476900Tizi86.487.10.03520.70.580.480.064126
BOU-DD24-3343476900Tizi324.0324.51.264440.50.035.604.748832
BOU-DD24-3343476900Tizi509.0509.60.36400.60.010.350.651497
BOU-DD24-3343476900Tizi511.0511.60.39440.60.010.330.8627109
BOU-DD24-3359750NMain210.1211.41.73441.30.021.602.124283
BOU-DD24-3363476500NSR0.0210.70.000210.70.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-337East-WestEast-West51.652.10.481240.50.030.693.842291
BOU-DD24-3383476500NSR0.0308.60.000308.60.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3393476500NSR0.0423.20.000423.20.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3403477100Tizi92.392.90.20680.60.041.051.105147
BOU-DD24-3403477100Tizi150.6151.20.28480.60.010.981.163130
BOU-DD24-3403477100Tizi160.0160.50.28320.50.010.520.48382
BOU-DD24-3403477100Tizi161.4162.00.27440.60.011.561.204143
BOU-DD24-3403477100Tizi219.1222.21.221993.10.080.963.009412
Including219.1220.21.884591.10.191.072.027708
BOU-DD24-3419750NMain267.7268.31.60240.60.020.672.632242
BOU-DD24-3419750NPara503.9504.70.43200.80.030.311.641111
BOU-DD24-3419750NPara507.5508.10.23360.60.031.003.202174
BOU-DD24-3429750NPara203.4204.40.031041.00.058.809.905633
BOU-DD24-3429750NPara599.4600.21.02120.80.030.210.923125
BOU-DD24-3429750NPara603.5604.01.38260.50.020.631.152184
BOU-DD24-3433476500NSR0.0521.90.000521.90.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-344East-WestEast-West90.190.70.55160.60.010.020.02861
BOU-DD24-3453476700Tizi103.1104.00.65120.90.010.220.16473
BOU-DD24-346East-WestNSR0.0303.10.000303.10.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3473477100Tizi88.589.10.47600.60.010.871.799172
BOU-DD24-3473477100Tizi119.9120.60.55600.70.010.212.757187
BOU-DD24-3473477100Tizi237.0237.70.781280.70.011.502.093289
BOU-DD24-3473477100Tizi240.3241.20.10480.90.011.842.504178
BOU-DD24-3473477100Tizi245.0246.90.24871.90.010.801.074158
BOU-DD24-3473477100Tizi251.9252.80.46240.90.010.200.66485
BOU-DD24-3473477100Tizi312.6313.60.50161.00.010.170.31569
BOU-DD24-3473477100Tizi317.4318.30.66280.90.010.440.488105
BOU-DD24-3473477100Tizi321.0321.70.58280.70.010.290.57497
BOU-DD24-3473477100Tizi333.7334.70.19481.00.071.863.186210
BOU-DD24-3489525NPara226.0229.01.5493.00.010.170.066135
BOU-DD24-3489525NPara515.4519.00.89103.60.040.541.816148
BOU-DD24-349East-WestEast-West203.0203.80.252000.80.9410.7713.0510975
BOU-DD24-350East-WestNSR0.0264.20.000264.20.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-351East-WestNSR0.0354.60.000354.60.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3529750NNSR440.3441.00.0000.70.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-353East-WestEast-West354.0356.30.061072.30.264.7836.6751,300
BOU-DD24-3549750NPara211.9213.60.52371.70.420.161.2858160
BOU-DD24-3549750NPara767.5768.10.64400.60.050.242.211163
BOU-DD24-3553475025NSR0.0198.50.000198.50.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3563475025NSR0.0306.20.000306.20.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3573475025NSR0.0452.00.000452.00.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3583475025NSR0.0603.10.000603.10.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3593475425NSR0.0303.10.000303.10.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3603475425NSR0.0509.20.000509.20.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3613475425NSR0.0506.20.000506.20.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3629525NPara493.6495.30.46211.70.070.070.09268
BOU-DD24-3629525NPara692.5693.50.6981.00.010.160.23373
BOU-DD24-3629525NPara720.1720.60.42200.50.051.361.941149
BOU-DD24-3629525NPara728.5729.10.18360.60.023.233.183231
BOU-DD24-3629525NPara729.8730.80.16321.00.013.311.854189
BOU-DD24-3629525NPara744.5745.50.86121.00.020.552.372162
BOU-DD24-3633475425NSR0.0312.20.000312.20.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3645200NMain286.6287.30.90120.70.010.040.12587
BOU-DD24-3645200NPara475.6476.91.91831.30.040.090.62200259
BOU-DD24-3645200NPara475.6479.31.28453.70.020.050.24144157
BOU-DD24-3645200NPara489.8490.60.73200.80.010.060.0316884
BOU-DD24-3645200NPara493.0494.00.47161.00.010.010.017855
BOU-DD24-3645200NPara495.0496.00.69121.00.010.040.018569
BOU-DD24-3645200NPara497.0498.00.57121.00.010.050.016860
BOU-DD24-3659525NPara102.0103.00.6841.00.010.010.01258
BOU-DD24-3659525NPara625.8627.05.30371.20.090.961.415520
BOU-DD24-3665200NNSR0.0137.00.000137.00.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3675200NPara323.0327.20.37654.20.010.390.3510116
BOU-DD24-3685200NPara398.9399.90.19651.00.045.8016.561709
BOU-DD24-3685200NPara442.9443.60.09760.70.010.170.4112100
BOU-DD24-3685200NMain629.0629.50.36320.50.020.040.0215667
BOU-DD24-3695200NPara490.0491.01.10321.00.010.010.046119
BOU-DD24-3695200NPara519.5520.50.4981.00.010.020.03948
BOU-DD24-3695200NMain521.5528.00.85516.50.011.061.1859181
Including521.5523.10.881881.60.014.194.64207508
BOU-DD24-3695200NPara530.7531.60.40600.90.010.361.3878142
BOU-DD24-3705200NPara403.3404.30.37321.00.010.170.301040100
BOU-DD24-3705200NPara406.3406.90.58440.60.010.501.6049149
BOU-DD24-3705200NPara422.3423.30.24881.00.012.512.53145251
BOU-DD24-3705200NPara454.4455.70.38591.30.010.210.55185115
BOU-DD24-3705200NMain463.6464.11.071000.50.012.112.60199320
BOU-DD24-3705200NPara478.2480.50.35712.30.011.011.181069186
BOU-DD24-3715000NNSR0.0300.70.000300.70.000.000.0000
BOU-DD24-3729750NPara666.8667.815.1611.00.010.010.0141,168
BOU-DD24-3739325NMain337.6341.21.41353.60.030.430.954185
BOU-DD24-3739325NPara369.0370.00.11681.00.030.610.1716101
BOU-DD24-3739325NPara402.5403.20.78160.70.030.030.08982
BOU-DD24-3739325NPara406.2407.10.59400.90.110.400.668126
BOU-DD24-3749050Para156.8159.00.74322.20.020.220.429108
BOU-DD24-3749050Para162.2163.80.29301.60.010.350.921589
BOU-DD24-3749050Para181.0181.80.44720.80.112.374.5510310
BOU-DD24-3749050Para231.6232.60.71761.00.010.611.837200
BOU-DD24-3749050Main242.4245.41.99493.00.020.350.956240
Including243.3244.63.96601.30.020.231.346410
BOU-DD24-3749050Para286.0288.50.10602.50.981.456.3412381
BOU-DD24-3755000NPara482.3484.80.75112.50.010.010.01370
BOU-DD24-3755000NMain492.8497.01.30144.20.010.010.0112116
BOU-DD24-3755000NPara501.0501.80.4980.80.010.010.011148
BOU-DD24-3769250NPara15.017.00.71262.00.010.850.074107
BOU-DD24-3769250NPara20.321.00.46360.70.010.731.7817143
BOU-DD24-3769250NMain35.938.72.25492.80.050.557.8210462
Including35.937.93.00602.00.060.666.3211494
BOU-DD24-3769250NPara40.341.30.26441.00.011.171.9820153
BOU-DD24-3769250NPara46.747.40.43360.70.020.481.3311122
BOU-DD24-3769250NPara99.5100.00.38340.50.031.352.001161
BOU-DD24-3769250NPara103.6104.11.161320.50.120.943.231350

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$21/oz with a process recovery of 89%; a gold price of US$1,900/oz with a process recovery of 85%; a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%; a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%; and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting on the following ratios: 1 g/t Au: 76.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 97.63 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 27.7 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 28.1 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2024 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No.
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Length
(m)
BOU-DD24-33731566734772461278320-50308
BOU-DD24-33831543334765071266270-50309
BOU-DD24-33931550734765061247270-50423
BOU-DD24-34031550834771051288270-50362
BOU-DD24-34131635534778901219250-50538
BOU-DD24-34231643734779201222250-50621
BOU-DD24-34331558534765061241270-50522
BOU-DD24-34431486734773391312320-50216
BOU-DD24-34531545034767121261270-50507
BOU-DD24-34631491534772891290320-50303
BOU-DD24-34731559734771121287270-50524
BOU-DD24-34831685934778591208250-50717
BOU-DD24-34931514734770621289320-50232
BOU-DD24-35031566634754181272300-50264
BOU-DD24-35131573734753781268300-50355
BOU-DD24-35231651634779491222250-50441
BOU-DD24-35331520434770031291320-50400
BOU-DD24-35431659334779771218250-50852
BOU-DD24-35531519034750331298270-50199
BOU-DD24-35631526434750331283270-50306
BOU-DD24-35731534734750331280270-50452
BOU-DD24-35831544234750331291270-50603
BOU-DD24-35931477234754311344270-50303
BOU-DD24-36031493734754321337270-50509
BOU-DD24-36131524234754301307270-50506
BOU-DD24-36231711334779521203250-50771
BOU-DD24-36331506734754311304270-50312
BOU-DD24-36431806134736691317250-50584
BOU-DD24-36531727434780101202250-50801
BOU-DD24-36631824634737361355250-50137
BOU-DD24-36931824634737361355250-50699
BOU-DD24-37131787334733881311250-50301
BOU-DD24-37331679434776101212250-50462
BOU-DD24-37431685734773281221250-50346
BOU-DD24-37531796234734201325250-50517
BOU-DD24-37631658834774431216250-50255
BOU-DD24-37731815034734891368250-50654
BOU-DD24-37831807734734631374250-50568
BOU-DD24-37931654734711221373180-50525
BOU-DD24-38031654734712051367180-50597
BOU-DD24-38131789034736061305250-50607
BOU-DD24-38231844034738071318250-50567
BOU-DD24-38331822234735151360250-50775
BOU-DD24-38431654734712801354180-50220
BOU-DD24-38531654734713491337180-50800
BOU-DD24-38631797834736371315250-50159
BOU-DD24-38731828834735401345250-50808
BOU-DD24-38831851634738351314250-50626
BOU-DD24-38931797834736371315250-50510
BOU-DD24-39031732134733481337300-50222
BOU-DD24-39131694734712501331180-50627
BOU-DD24-39231835934735661339250-50588
BOU-DD24-39331739234733071332300-50495
BOU-DD24-3943165543474181128170-50441
BOU-DD24-39531826934733191359250-50410
BOU-DD24-39631694734714441357180-50886
BOU-DD24-39731714934709441314180-50200
BOU-DD24-39831833134733421335250-50476
BOU-DD24-3993164793474149128570-50520
BOU-DD24-40031714834710361323180-50345


Figures accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c139503a-d670-4a62-8d1e-a945fb1cd958
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49b50832-b47d-40e4-b35f-1c1cf18c6e60
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81983234-cbb0-4f73-a3b0-0ccf5277b9a0
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3a99351-9988-46da-b595-f009832fad67
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76ccf77b-3ac2-4075-92d5-682e80e1a768
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62cf91e3-1bce-44cd-94c0-7d3fcd9e7016


