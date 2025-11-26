Aya Gold & Silver Reports Best Ever Mineral Intercept at Boumadine and Identifies New High-Grade Parallel Structure

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce its strongest mineralized intercept to date, featuring a long, high-grade interval that results in a record metal factor, alongside the identification of a new high-grade parallel structure, both from the ongoing 2025 drill program at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. The results, several of which sit outside the current PEA pit shell, confirm strong high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend and supports the potential for continued resource growth and the Project’s emerging world-class scale.

Highlights1

Boumadine Main Trend (5.4km)



Best-ever mineralized intercept: BOU-MP25-087 intercepted 2,323 g/t silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 15.0 metres (“m”) (3.31 g/t Au, 1,900 g/t silver (“Ag”), 4.8% zinc (“Zn”), 1.8% lead (“Pb”) and 0.03% copper (“Cu”), including 3,858 g/t AgEq over 8.7m (5.37 g/t Au, 3,208 g/t Ag, 6.3% Zn, 2.8% Pb and 0.05% Cu).

New high-grade parallel structure with a long, continuous mineralized interval: BOU-DD25-623 intercepted 540 g/t AgEq over 47.3m (0.94 g/t Au, 399 g/t Ag, 1.4% Zn, 1.2% Pb and 0.03% Cu), including 681 g/t AgEq over 10.6m (1.84 g/t Au, 489 g/t Ag, 1.3% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.04% Cu) and 1,286 g/t AgEq over 11.7m (1.55 g/t Au, 1,002 g/t Ag, 3.0% Zn, 3.5% Pb and 0.1% Cu). The newly identified parallel structure is significant due to its width and high-grade nature, opening further exploration potential. As a newly recognized zone within the Main Trend, it holds the potential to positively impact the overall resource.

Multiple additional high-grade intercepts: BOU-RC25-026 intercepted 3,336 g/t AgEq over 6.0m (37.03 g/t Au, 334 g/t Ag, 2.8% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 8,163 g/t AgEq over 2.0m (102.38 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag, 2.4% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.1% Cu) – located approximately 75m south of the current Central pit shell. BOU-DD25-633 intercepted 862 g/t AgEq over 3.1m (9.82 g/t Au, 51 g/t Ag, 1.2% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 1,983 g/t AgEq over 1.2m (23.66 g/t Au, 82 g/t Ag, 1.2% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.3% Cu). BOU-RC25-043 intercepted 268 g/t AgEq over 9.0m (2.69 g/t Au, 45 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 432 g/t AgEq over 5.0m (4.44 g/t Au, 67 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu).

Exploration Update: 133,003m drilled at Boumadine year to date.



“The new high-grade parallel structure in the southern portion of Boumadine’s Main Trend with hole BOU-DD25-623, together with our best-ever mineralized intercept in hole BOU-MP25-087, a 15.0m interval of exceptionally high-grade 2,323 g/t AgEq, confirms that Boumadine still has substantial upside to unlock,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “These large, high-grade intervals – including the newly identified southern parallel structure and mineralization outside the current PEA pit shells, highlighted by the wide, high-grade BOU-RC25-026 intercept located 75 metres south of the current Central pit shell – all point to a growing resource, larger ultimate pit extents, and increasing scale. With nine drill rigs active, we are completing the 2025 exploration program and kicking off the 360,000-metre infill program outlined in the PEA, with up to 12 to 16 drill rigs expected to be operational in the first quarter, demonstrating Boumadine’s world-class potential.”

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.



From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD25-599 493.3 495.1 3.74 192 1.8 0.3 0.5 0.6 3 533 BOU-DD25-602 280.2 286.2 2.22 30 6.0 0.1 0.2 0.7 18 236 Including 282.9 284.9 4.81 48 2.0 0.2 0.2 0.6 25 458 BOU-DD25-602 304.9 305.9 2.20 408 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.1 11 623 BOU-DD25-606 274.4 276.4 7.71 65 2.0 0.3 0.1 0.1 7 700 BOU-DD25-608 384.5 386.5 5.21 244 2.0 0.2 0.7 0.7 8 704 BOU-DD25-613 170.0 173.1 9.82 51 3.1 0.2 0.1 1.2 5 862 Including 170.0 171.2 23.66 82 1.2 0.3 0.1 1.2 2 1,983 BOU-DD25-617 558.5 561.2 2.82 35 2.7 0.1 0.0 0.0 10 266 BOU-DD25-622 248.0 249.0 0.03 114 1.0 0.2 5.7 10.7 23 535 BOU-DD25-623 182.9 230.2 0.94 399 47.3 0.0 1.2 1.4 44 540 Including 189.0 199.6 1.84 489 10.6 0.0 0.6 1.3 30 681 Including 216.5 228.2 1.55 1,002 11.7 0.1 3.5 3.0 75 1,286 BOU-DD25-623 694.0 698.3 1.02 97 4.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 10 186 BOU-DD25-627 776.1 777.5 4.60 36 1.4 0.3 0.1 0.0 5 424 BOU-DD25-633 275.8 282.0 0.55 293 6.2 0.0 4.3 2.1 193 498 BOU-DD25-633 314.3 319.0 1.45 69 4.7 0.1 0.8 5.3 77 339 BOU-MP25-081 83.0 90.0 0.60 257 7.0 0.1 4.1 4.0 8 506 BOU-MP25-081 145.0 151.0 0.73 57 6.0 0.1 1.0 1.7 89 188 BOU-MP25-081 183.0 185.0 1.73 240 2.0 0.0 3.2 5.1 1127 602 BOU-MP25-081 196.0 201.0 0.55 349 5.0 0.1 1.6 2.3 181 499 BOU-MP25-086 352.4 356.0 0.95 44 3.6 0.0 0.9 2.0 22 191 BOU-MP25-087 112.0 117.0 0.69 209 5.0 0.0 2.0 3.2 36 396 BOU-MP25-087 138.4 153.4 3.31 1,900 15.0 0.0 1.8 4.8 126 2,323 Including 142.0 150.7 5.37 3,208 8.7 0.0 2.8 6.3 167 3,858 BOU-MP25-087 160.0 164.8 1.18 311 4.8 0.0 4.0 4.4 282 614 BOU-MP25-088 539.5 543.5 1.24 57 4.0 0.1 0.5 3.6 15 261 BOU-MP25-088 584.6 588.1 1.16 32 3.5 0.1 0.5 0.1 4 148 BOU-MP25-092 320.0 322.3 0.78 361 2.3 0.0 3.1 3.6 1094 610 BOU-RC25-026 50.0 56.0 37.03 334 6.0 0.2 1.0 2.8 90 3,336 Including 50.0 52.0 102.38 94 2.0 0.1 1.0 2.4 94 8,163 BOU-RC25-027 133.0 137.0 2.10 94 4.0 0.2 1.0 5.3 18 432 BOU-RC25-039 166.0 168.0 1.39 74 2.0 0.1 3.3 7.1 30 448 BOU-RC25-040 22.0 23.0 0.03 734 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 737 BOU-RC25-043 146.0 149.0 2.30 17 3.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 10 203 BOU-RC25-043 152.0 161.0 2.69 45 9.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 13 268 Including 154.0 159.0 4.44 67 5.0 0.2 0.1 0.1 14 432



* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

(1) Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag





Figure 1: Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2025 Drill Holes







Figure 2: Boumadine Property Surface Plan with New Permits and 2025 Drill Holes

2025 Exploration Results

This year, 408 diamond drill holes (“DDH”), 59 reverse circulation holes (“RC”) and 20 multi-purpose drill holes (“MP”) totaling 133,003m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1, Figure 2 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend, Tizi, Imariren as well as on some regional targets. Most results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD25-612 (Table 1, Figure 3, Figure 4 and Appendix 1).

Today’s results highlight the best-ever mineralized interval received so far at Boumadine, with Hole BOU-MP25-087 returning a metal factor of 34,850 g*m (AgEq). Results received so far in 2025, including Holes BOU-RC25-026, confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. In addition, Hole BOU-DD25-623 in the South identified a new high-grade parallel structure (Figure 6) that will require follow-up drilling.

Many significant intervals also demonstrate the potential to increase the size of the open-pits reported in Boumadine’s PEA earlier this year (Figures 3–6).

The main mineralization generally measures 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.





Figure 3 – Surface Plan of Boumadine North, Imariren and Tizi Zones with New DDH Results





Figure 4 – Surface Plan of Boumadine South Zone with New DDH Results





Figure 5 – Section 7975N with Drill Hole BOU-RC25-026 in the Central Area of Boumadine with New DDH Results





Figure 6 – Section 6625N with Drill Hole BOU-DD25-623 in the South Area of Boumadine with New DDH Results

Next Steps

Infill drilling, following the positive PEA, will be ongoing for the next 24 months with a program of approximately 360,000m.

Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.4km, the Tizi Zone, which currently extends 2.0km and the Imariren Zone, with a current extension of 1.2km; the three trends remain open in all directions. In addition, follow up drilling will take place at the 8km Asirem trend. Aya is currently completing the 140,000m drilling program and is set to begin the 2026 program ahead of schedule. Half of the drilling is focused along the Main Trend, Imariren and Tizi to continue extending the known mineralization trend along strike and at depth and to infill known areas advancing the project towards a preliminary economic assessment. The remaining 50% focus on greenfield exploration designed to test geological hypotheses and drill targets generated from the past three years of work. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every meter in some chip trays stored on site. A split samples representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilogram is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco.

All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective Anti-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management’s expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “discover”, “identifies”, “world-class”, “confirms”, “potential”, “growth”, “upside”, “grow”, “larger”, “increase”, “advancing”, “expand”, “promising”, “expected”, “significant”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the continuity of the mineralization and its grade, the potential to meaningfully grow resources and for all deposits grow in any direction, the potential for any drilling result to confirm the existence of a new zone, , the new Asirem zone to extend to 10km as indicated by the geophysics, the new corridors to translate into new exploration opportunities, the existence of a significant upside to expand the Boumadine Main Trend and all related resource growth at Boumadine, and to execute on planned drilling in the area through the remainder of 2025 and 2026. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya’s 2024 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Corporation’s strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “plan”, “believe”, “objective”, “estimate”, “assume”, “intend”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to opportunities for resource growth and expected next steps in the development of the Project.

Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.



From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD25-503 194.9 195.7 1.84 39 0.8 0.0 1.1 1.6 5 249 BOU-DD25-503 206.6 207.9 0.66 7 1.3 0.0 0.1 0.3 5 68 BOU-DD25-558 0.0 630.0 NSR BOU-DD25-563 510.1 511.1 0.89 39 1.0 0.1 0.5 2.3 5 182 BOU-DD25-564 48.5 49.2 2.21 1 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 176 BOU-DD25-564 381.7 382.2 0.19 48 0.5 0.0 3.4 1.6 5 186 BOU-DD25-564 489.0 490.0 0.03 154 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 9 161 BOU-DD25-564 498.5 499.0 0.67 1 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.2 6 60 BOU-DD25-584 504.7 505.3 3.40 251 0.6 1.2 1.3 0.6 18 669 BOU-DD25-587 0.0 201.0 NSR BOU-DD25-591 0.0 213.0 NSR BOU-DD25-595 0.0 150.0 NSR BOU-DD25-597 0.0 168.0 NSR BOU-DD25-598 0.0 216.0 NSR BOU-DD25-599 481.0 482.0 0.75 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 66 BOU-DD25-599 493.3 495.1 3.74 192 1.8 0.3 0.5 0.6 3 533 BOU-DD25-599 562.7 564.0 0.63 51 1.3 0.0 2.4 2.5 3 220 BOU-DD25-599 602.7 603.2 2.00 29 0.5 0.1 0.8 0.2 4 220 BOU-DD25-599 732.3 732.9 1.39 51 0.6 0.0 2.3 2.5 76 278 BOU-DD25-601 47.0 48.0 0.49 8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 14 48 BOU-DD25-602 280.2 286.2 2.22 30 6.0 0.1 0.2 0.7 18 236 Including 282.9 284.9 4.81 48 2.0 0.2 0.2 0.6 25 458 BOU-DD25-602 301.5 303.3 0.53 29 1.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 17 78 BOU-DD25-602 304.9 305.9 2.20 408 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.1 11 623 BOU-DD25-602 317.0 318.0 1.39 153 1.0 0.3 0.8 0.3 4 314 BOU-DD25-602 345.4 346.2 0.30 76 0.8 0.1 3.5 3.4 32 276 BOU-DD25-602 409.6 411.8 2.09 35 2.2 0.1 0.2 0.4 4 223 BOU-DD25-602 686.9 687.7 0.51 59 0.8 0.0 0.8 1.4 3 155 BOU-DD25-603 0.0 330.0 NSR BOU-DD25-604 0.0 459.0 NSR BOU-DD25-605 89.0 90.0 0.92 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 74 BOU-DD25-605 712.0 713.0 1.10 6 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 1 100 BOU-DD25-605 747.0 747.9 0.56 12 0.9 0.1 0.4 0.1 5 71 BOU-DD25-605 1,069.1 1,070.1 0.80 7 1.0 0.1 0.4 0.6 2 103 BOU-DD25-605 1,137.9 1,138.9 3.03 2 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 1 247 BOU-DD25-605 1,221.0 1,232.0 1.35 4 11.0 0.2 0.0 0.1 4 125 BOU-DD25-606 76.5 77.3 0.74 40 0.8 0.0 0.9 0.8 4 141 BOU-DD25-606 81.6 82.2 0.63 14 0.6 0.0 0.3 0.5 1 84 BOU-DD25-606 249.3 251.2 2.52 9 1.9 0.2 0.2 0.2 9 232 BOU-DD25-606 274.4 276.4 7.71 65 2.0 0.3 0.1 0.1 7 700 BOU-DD25-606 283.2 283.7 1.79 30 0.5 0.1 1.4 2.7 8 281 BOU-DD25-606 373.0 373.5 0.07 157 0.5 0.6 11.3 7.2 12 660 BOU-DD25-606 408.4 409.2 0.76 32 0.8 0.0 0.4 0.3 24 112 BOU-DD25-606 438.6 439.4 1.76 7 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 29 147 BOU-DD25-608 255.9 256.4 0.91 22 0.5 0.1 0.3 1.0 6 131 BOU-DD25-608 384.5 386.5 5.21 244 2.0 0.2 0.7 0.7 8 704 BOU-DD25-608 388.9 389.9 1.10 10 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 7 102 BOU-DD25-608 391.2 393.8 1.09 12 2.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 8 110 BOU-DD25-608 397.0 397.6 0.70 9 0.6 0.0 0.7 1.7 14 124 BOU-DD25-608 510.8 511.4 0.55 23 0.6 0.2 0.5 3.0 27 165 BOU-DD25-608 532.0 533.0 0.80 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 65 BOU-DD25-609 200.9 201.7 0.58 13 0.8 0.1 0.3 7.3 3 253 BOU-DD25-609 240.0 241.0 0.03 77 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 4 93 BOU-DD25-609 267.1 268.0 3.97 80 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.0 5 416 BOU-DD25-609 269.6 270.1 0.64 19 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.0 2 79 BOU-DD25-609 271.6 273.6 0.57 113 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 5 162 BOU-DD25-609 276.1 277.1 1.23 22 1.0 0.2 0.6 3.9 19 245 BOU-DD25-609 348.7 349.9 0.44 16 1.2 0.0 0.9 1.5 4 112 BOU-DD25-609 375.7 376.2 0.47 34 0.5 0.1 0.6 3.1 8 171 BOU-DD25-609 376.9 377.9 0.51 35 1.0 0.1 0.7 3.2 7 179 BOU-DD25-610 275.0 275.5 0.26 45 0.5 0.1 0.7 1.1 8 116 BOU-DD25-610 461.0 462.4 0.53 20 1.4 0.0 0.5 0.9 11 99 BOU-DD25-610 465.1 465.6 3.36 67 0.5 0.1 1.2 0.8 16 390 BOU-DD25-611 208.0 209.0 0.03 51 1.0 0.1 1.5 0.0 5 96 BOU-DD25-611 210.0 211.0 0.03 51 1.0 0.1 1.6 0.1 7 99 BOU-DD25-611 471.4 473.2 0.03 122 1.8 0.0 0.1 0.3 7 133 BOU-DD25-611 788.0 789.0 0.03 104 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 5 118 BOU-DD25-611 842.2 843.2 0.22 50 1.0 0.6 2.5 1.0 8 207 BOU-DD25-611 844.1 845.0 0.07 42 0.9 0.3 1.3 1.1 4 130 BOU-DD25-612 256.9 259.5 0.69 20 2.6 0.1 0.0 0.0 6 82 BOU-DD25-612 271.0 271.7 0.07 53 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.0 7 80 BOU-DD25-612 390.3 393.1 0.74 41 2.8 0.3 0.2 0.3 2 138 BOU-DD25-612 420.9 421.6 0.42 16 0.7 0.1 1.8 4.0 11 198 BOU-DD25-612 446.7 447.3 1.28 22 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 6 135 BOU-DD25-612 471.4 472.0 0.18 39 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.5 4 81 BOU-DD25-612 585.7 586.2 1.94 25 0.5 0.1 0.8 2.3 8 260 BOU-DD25-613 170.0 173.1 9.82 51 3.1 0.2 0.1 1.2 5 862 Including 170.0 171.2 23.66 82 1.2 0.3 0.1 1.2 2 1,983 BOU-DD25-613 577.9 578.4 1.02 36 0.5 1.3 0.1 0.5 5 238 BOU-DD25-613 616.8 618.2 0.89 45 1.4 0.7 0.1 0.2 5 179 BOU-DD25-614 9.2 10.1 0.26 42 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.0 26 67 BOU-DD25-614 99.5 100.0 0.35 19 0.5 0.0 0.6 2.1 5 116 BOU-DD25-614 238.5 239.0 0.51 8 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.0 3 54 BOU-DD25-614 252.2 252.7 1.55 18 0.5 0.1 0.6 0.2 4 167 BOU-DD25-614 375.4 376.0 1.15 10 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 8 130 BOU-DD25-614 377.8 378.5 1.13 10 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.1 7 128 BOU-DD25-614 382.2 382.7 0.72 14 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.2 7 89 BOU-DD25-614 389.5 390.4 1.11 127 0.9 0.6 1.0 1.1 7 318 BOU-DD25-615 22.0 22.7 0.15 44 0.7 0.1 0.3 0.1 8 75 BOU-DD25-615 294.6 295.4 1.20 32 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.5 4 150 BOU-DD25-615 452.0 453.0 0.07 52 1.0 0.2 1.4 1.6 6 148 BOU-DD25-615 488.5 490.6 0.21 63 2.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 15 98 BOU-DD25-615 501.8 502.5 0.73 66 0.7 0.3 0.5 2.0 36 212 BOU-DD25-615 504.8 505.6 0.03 277 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 4 282 BOU-DD25-616 139.9 142.8 1.24 23 2.9 0.3 0.1 0.9 6 169 BOU-DD25-616 434.0 436.0 0.03 198 2.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 16 211 BOU-DD25-616 468.1 469.0 1.00 58 0.9 0.2 1.3 0.5 7 200 BOU-DD25-616 480.9 481.7 1.13 9 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 15 104 BOU-DD25-616 527.7 528.2 0.66 31 0.5 0.1 0.1 1.1 10 117 BOU-DD25-616 532.3 533.0 0.59 452 0.7 0.3 0.5 4.2 5 640 BOU-DD25-616 606.3 606.8 0.91 55 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 9 153 BOU-DD25-616 615.9 616.9 0.87 53 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.0 10 147 BOU-DD25-617 164.0 165.0 0.58 13 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 12 68 BOU-DD25-617 187.0 187.7 0.60 31 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.0 12 86 BOU-DD25-617 190.0 190.5 0.35 248 0.5 1.3 0.6 1.9 10 454 BOU-DD25-617 374.2 374.8 1.20 3 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.1 2 104 BOU-DD25-617 497.3 498.8 1.27 48 1.5 0.3 0.1 0.1 11 172 BOU-DD25-617 558.5 561.2 2.82 35 2.7 0.1 0.0 0.0 10 266 BOU-DD25-618 411.7 412.2 0.51 13 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.4 30 74 BOU-DD25-618 456.2 456.8 1.44 26 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.2 5 161 BOU-DD25-618 459.4 460.9 1.23 44 1.5 0.7 0.1 0.1 6 201 BOU-DD25-618 580.9 582.0 0.56 32 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 17 114 BOU-DD25-619 127.8 128.7 0.53 0 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 42 BOU-DD25-620 203.0 204.0 0.52 0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 41 BOU-DD25-621 387.6 388.1 0.62 21 0.5 0.1 1.0 0.6 5 117 BOU-DD25-621 389.0 390.0 0.60 21 1.0 0.1 0.3 0.6 5 98 BOU-DD25-621 561.4 562.4 0.05 64 1.0 0.0 1.2 0.1 2 99 BOU-DD25-621 570.4 571.4 0.98 28 1.0 0.1 1.1 2.0 4 185 BOU-DD25-622 248.0 249.0 0.03 114 1.0 0.2 5.7 10.7 23 535 BOU-DD25-622 254.0 255.0 0.03 86 1.0 1.1 0.1 0.4 37 190 BOU-DD25-623 182.9 230.2 0.94 399 47.3 0.0 1.2 1.4 44 540 Including 189.0 199.6 1.84 489 10.6 0.0 0.6 1.3 30 681 Including 216.5 228.2 1.55 1,002 11.7 0.1 3.5 3.0 75 1,286 BOU-DD25-623 416.0 417.0 0.03 90 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 93 BOU-DD25-623 470.4 471.2 0.69 104 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.1 37 171 BOU-DD25-623 558.0 560.0 0.85 24 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 18 100 BOU-DD25-623 614.2 615.0 0.35 104 0.8 0.3 0.8 0.3 89 181 BOU-DD25-623 658.8 659.3 1.42 24 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 29 140 BOU-DD25-623 676.1 676.7 0.30 59 0.6 0.0 0.2 5.1 11 216 BOU-DD25-623 694.0 698.3 1.02 97 4.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 10 186 BOU-DD25-623 744.1 744.6 0.39 145 0.5 0.7 0.3 0.2 40 248 BOU-DD25-624 87.0 88.0 0.55 6 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 20 50 BOU-DD25-624 439.9 441.4 1.90 65 1.5 0.2 0.3 0.3 21 241 BOU-DD25-624 461.7 462.6 1.00 34 0.9 0.0 0.1 1.0 28 143 BOU-DD25-624 591.4 593.8 0.24 47 2.4 0.0 1.0 1.5 0 129 BOU-DD25-624 638.9 639.4 0.45 64 0.5 0.1 0.6 2.4 7 181 BOU-DD25-624 692.1 693.8 0.03 42 1.7 0.0 1.5 3.9 11 181 BOU-DD25-624 711.0 712.2 0.46 24 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.3 4 69 BOU-DD25-625 24.2 25.2 0.03 67 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 71 BOU-DD25-626 0.0 197.5 NSR BOU-DD25-627 605.8 606.3 0.51 25 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 5 72 BOU-DD25-627 672.0 674.9 0.83 17 2.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 12 96 BOU-DD25-627 690.3 690.9 2.09 23 0.6 0.1 0.9 1.6 9 253 BOU-DD25-627 691.7 692.2 0.55 15 0.5 0.0 1.0 0.8 7 106 BOU-DD25-627 738.0 739.0 0.63 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 8 54 BOU-DD25-627 744.0 745.0 0.63 3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 54 BOU-DD25-627 776.1 777.5 4.60 36 1.4 0.3 0.1 0.0 5 424 BOU-DD25-627 791.8 793.4 0.54 5 1.6 0.0 0.1 0.1 7 52 BOU-DD25-627 795.0 795.8 0.57 14 0.8 0.0 0.5 1.1 10 102 BOU-DD25-630 167.0 168.0 0.63 0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 50 BOU-DD25-633 163.0 165.0 0.61 2 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 50 BOU-DD25-633 239.7 240.6 0.51 5 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 17 46 BOU-DD25-633 262.0 263.0 0.53 20 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 18 86 BOU-DD25-633 275.8 282.0 0.55 293 6.2 0.0 4.3 2.1 193 498 BOU-DD25-633 283.0 283.6 0.62 44 0.6 0.0 1.0 4.0 32 216 BOU-DD25-633 286.0 287.0 0.34 18 1.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 12 70 BOU-DD25-633 286.0 288.0 0.45 22 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 34 83 BOU-DD25-633 286.0 289.0 0.43 25 3.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 40 84 BOU-DD25-633 286.0 290.0 0.43 31 4.0 0.0 0.3 1.3 35 102 BOU-DD25-633 297.0 297.8 0.60 47 0.8 0.0 1.0 5.0 32 242 BOU-DD25-633 314.3 319.0 1.45 69 4.7 0.1 0.8 5.3 77 339 BOU-DD25-633 449.0 450.0 0.74 7 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 13 68 BOU-DD25-633 451.0 452.0 0.70 7 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 13 64 BOU-DD25-633 460.0 461.0 0.66 6 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 8 59 BOU-DD25-633 462.0 463.0 1.45 10 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 18 125 BOU-DD25-633 467.0 468.0 0.79 6 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 8 69 BOU-DD25-633 469.0 470.0 0.85 7 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 75 BOU-DD25-633 474.0 478.0 1.19 9 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 103 BOU-DD25-635 0.0 201.0 NSR BOU-DD25-637 0.0 515.4 NSR BOU-DD25-642 404.9 405.5 1.30 6 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 110 BOU-MP25-027 0.0 198.0 NSR BOU-MP25-029 111.0 112.0 0.48 16 1.0 0.1 0.1 2.2 23 116 BOU-MP25-032 0.0 159.0 NSR BOU-MP25-033 0.0 36.0 NSR BOU-MP25-045 0.0 103.0 NSR BOU-MP25-046 0.0 765.0 NSR BOU-MP25-047 0.0 537.0 NSR BOU-MP25-048 0.0 477.0 NSR BOU-MP25-049 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-MP25-050 0.0 204.0 NSR BOU-MP25-051 0.0 252.0 NSR BOU-MP25-052 0.0 156.0 NSR BOU-MP25-053 2.0 252.0 NSR BOU-MP25-054 0.0 204.0 NSR BOU-MP25-055 0.0 66.0 NSR BOU-MP25-056 0.0 250.0 NSR BOU-MP25-057 0.0 250.0 NSR BOU-MP25-058 0.0 204.0 NSR BOU-MP25-059 0.0 108.0 NSR BOU-MP25-060 0.0 250.0 NSR BOU-MP25-061 0.0 156.0 NSR BOU-MP25-062 0.0 250.0 NSR BOU-MP25-063 0.0 108.0 NSR BOU-MP25-064 0.0 126.0 NSR BOU-MP25-065 0.0 160.0 NSR BOU-MP25-066 0.0 156.0 NSR BOU-MP25-070 0.0 102.0 NSR BOU-MP25-071 0.0 126.0 NSR BOU-MP25-072 268.8 269.3 0.03 76 0.5 0.1 10.9 5.2 2 477 BOU-MP25-073 0.0 36.0 NSR BOU-MP25-074 0.0 36.0 NSR BOU-MP25-075 0.0 12.0 NSR BOU-MP25-076 0.0 84.0 NSR BOU-MP25-077 0.0 102.0 NSR BOU-MP25-079 18.0 19.0 0.86 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 44 71 BOU-MP25-080 96.0 97.0 0.03 42 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 46 BOU-MP25-081 83.0 90.0 0.60 257 7.0 0.1 4.1 4.0 8 506 BOU-MP25-081 99.0 100.0 0.11 36 1.0 0.0 0.5 2.0 5 106 BOU-MP25-081 140.0 141.0 0.80 11 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 17 80 BOU-MP25-081 145.0 151.0 0.73 57 6.0 0.1 1.0 1.7 89 188 BOU-MP25-081 183.0 185.0 1.73 240 2.0 0.0 3.2 5.1 1127 602 BOU-MP25-081 196.0 201.0 0.55 349 5.0 0.1 1.6 2.3 181 499 BOU-MP25-083 147.0 148.0 0.57 6 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 23 52 BOU-MP25-083 149.0 150.0 0.58 6 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 22 53 BOU-MP25-083 164.0 165.0 0.76 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 63 BOU-MP25-083 720.0 722.0 0.01 0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 2 BOU-MP25-084 0.0 150.0 NSR BOU-MP25-085 0.0 120.0 NSR BOU-MP25-086 240.2 241.0 0.92 16 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 19 92 BOU-MP25-086 241.8 242.6 0.45 9 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 14 47 BOU-MP25-086 287.4 289.8 0.71 31 2.4 0.1 0.4 3.1 97 182 BOU-MP25-086 341.2 343.0 1.04 93 1.8 0.1 0.4 0.1 87 197 BOU-MP25-086 347.0 348.0 0.53 27 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.5 20 92 BOU-MP25-086 349.0 350.0 0.19 38 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 37 57 BOU-MP25-086 352.4 356.0 0.95 44 3.6 0.0 0.9 2.0 22 191 BOU-MP25-086 381.3 382.3 0.36 29 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.0 15 67 BOU-MP25-087 112.0 117.0 0.69 209 5.0 0.0 2.0 3.2 36 396 BOU-MP25-087 138.4 153.4 3.31 1,900 15.0 0.0 1.8 4.8 126 2,323 Including 142.0 150.7 5.37 3,208 8.7 0.0 2.8 6.3 167 3,858 BOU-MP25-087 160.0 164.8 1.18 311 4.8 0.0 4.0 4.4 282 614 BOU-MP25-087 256.8 257.3 0.68 45 0.5 0.0 0.4 2.0 19 160 BOU-MP25-087 268.4 268.9 4.63 142 0.5 0.0 0.4 2.5 39 576 BOU-MP25-087 276.2 276.7 0.18 45 0.5 0.0 1.1 3.1 6 163 BOU-MP25-088 304.0 306.0 1.10 28 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 172 126 BOU-MP25-088 368.4 369.0 0.29 66 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.1 12 99 BOU-MP25-088 414.3 416.3 0.86 49 2.0 0.1 0.1 0.5 14 141 BOU-MP25-088 539.5 543.5 1.24 57 4.0 0.1 0.5 3.6 15 261 BOU-MP25-088 547.3 548.3 1.09 23 1.0 0.0 0.2 1.2 12 145 BOU-MP25-088 584.6 588.1 1.16 32 3.5 0.1 0.5 0.1 4 148 BOU-MP25-088 598.6 599.6 0.63 26 1.0 0.2 0.9 2.5 33 173 BOU-MP25-088 603.2 604.1 0.59 6 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 6 55 BOU-MP25-088 634.0 635.0 0.46 16 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 3 55 BOU-MP25-090 0.0 36.0 NSR BOU-MP25-092 109.0 110.0 0.03 66 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 69 BOU-MP25-092 114.0 115.0 0.03 65 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.7 1 94 BOU-MP25-092 314.4 315.3 0.22 37 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 56 BOU-MP25-092 320.0 322.3 0.78 361 2.3 0.0 3.1 3.6 1094 610 BOU-MP25-092 326.2 327.6 1.01 98 1.4 0.0 1.0 1.9 107 252 BOU-MP25-093 9.0 10.0 0.68 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 6 57 BOU-MP25-093 434.9 435.8 0.84 28 0.9 0.0 0.3 0.1 97 107 BOU-MP25-093 444.0 445.0 1.12 43 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 128 137 BOU-MP25-093 463.1 464.0 0.24 40 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.4 15 95 BOU-MP25-093 519.9 520.4 1.11 47 0.5 0.1 1.2 6.8 256 341 BOU-MP25-094 258.0 259.0 0.87 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 72 BOU-MP25-094 481.0 482.0 1.20 10 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 12 110 BOU-MP25-094 497.6 498.6 0.59 9 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 5 63 BOU-MP25-094 657.0 659.0 0.19 68 2.0 0.2 0.3 0.0 24 103 BOU-RC25-002 0.0 150.0 NSR BOU-RC25-003 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-004 0.0 81.0 NSR BOU-RC25-005 0.0 100.0 NSR BOU-RC25-006 0.0 150.0 NSR BOU-RC25-007 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-008 0.0 250.0 NSR BOU-RC25-009 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-010 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-011 0.0 204.0 NSR BOU-RC25-012 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-013 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-014 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-015 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-016 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-017 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-018 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-019 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-020 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-021 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-022 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-023 101.0 102.0 0.03 78 1.0 0.1 0.9 1.2 3 136 BOU-RC25-026 50.0 56.0 37.03 334 6.0 0.2 1.0 2.8 90 3,336 Including 50.0 52.0 102.38 94 2.0 0.1 1.0 2.4 94 8,163 BOU-RC25-027 133.0 137.0 2.10 94 4.0 0.2 1.0 5.3 18 432 BOU-RC25-031 0.0 192.0 NSR BOU-RC25-032 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-034 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-035 0.0 150.0 NSR BOU-RC25-036 0.0 144.0 NSR BOU-RC25-037 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-039 132.0 133.0 0.48 21 1.0 0.0 0.4 1.6 44 111 BOU-RC25-039 146.0 149.0 1.44 31 3.0 0.0 0.1 0.5 17 161 BOU-RC25-039 166.0 168.0 1.39 74 2.0 0.1 3.3 7.1 30 448 BOU-RC25-040 22.0 23.0 0.03 734 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 737 BOU-RC25-040 28.0 31.0 0.25 49 3.0 0.0 1.0 2.5 15 156 BOU-RC25-041 0.0 102.0 NSR BOU-RC25-042 0.0 132.0 NSR BOU-RC25-043 74.0 75.0 0.49 32 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 11 86 BOU-RC25-043 132.0 140.0 0.99 44 8.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 32 129 BOU-RC25-043 146.0 149.0 2.30 17 3.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 10 203 BOU-RC25-043 152.0 161.0 2.69 45 9.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 13 268 Including 154.0 159.0 4.44 67 5.0 0.2 0.1 0.1 14 432 BOU-RC25-044 42.0 43.0 0.03 297 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 300 BOU-RC25-046 0.0 200.0 NSR



* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

** All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2025 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) BOU-DD25-645 299526 3472373 1278 180 -50 228 BOU-DD25-646 299526 3472407 1269 180 -50 234 BOU-DD25-647 318830 3473522 1279 250 -50 714 BOU-DD25-648 299526 3472555 1292 180 -50 216 BOU-DD25-649 299526 3472448 1268 180 -50 228 BOU-DD25-650 315736 3476809 1264 270 -50 501 BOU-DD25-651 299406 3472542 1316 180 -50 216 BOU-DD25-652 299406 3472623 1307 180 -50 300 BOU-DD25-653 299406 3472542 1316 180 -50 270 BOU-DD25-654 315607 3477210 1287 270 -50 537 BOU-DD25-655 299406 3472660 1301 180 -50 315 BOU-DD25-656 299925 3472325 1296 180 -50 225 BOU-DD25-657 318900 3473336 1271 250 -50 702 BOU-DD25-658 299925 3472325 1296 180 -50 272 BOU-DD25-659 315677 3477209 1272 270 -50 501 BOU-DD25-660 299925 3472391 1276 180 -50 219 BOU-DD25-661 319069 3473400 1286 250 -50 900 BOU-DD25-662 299925 3472431 1275 180 -50 237 BOU-DD25-663 300560 3472660 1270 180 -50 234 BOU-DD25-664 315771 3477209 1282 270 -50 516 BOU-DD25-665 300560 3472695 1259 180 -50 225 BOU-DD25-666 300560 3472732 1250 180 -50 201 BOU-DD25-667 315771 3477209 1282 270 -50 516 BOU-DD25-668 307406 3469017 1292 150 -50 153 BOU-DD25-669 307384 3469055 1292 150 -50 207 BOU-DD25-670 315919 3477208 1257 270 -50 567 BOU-DD25-671 307193 3469384 1264 150 -50 171 BOU-DD25-672 317051 3474754 1271 70 -50 237 BOU-DD25-673 307177 3469413 1255 150 -50 201 BOU-DD25-674 315599 3477410 1308 270 -50 39 BOU-DD25-675 307086 3469570 1261 150 -50 528 BOU-DD25-676 315599 3477410 1308 270 -50 540 BOU-DD25-677 317005 3475328 1245 250 -50 60 BOU-DD25-678 319263 3473262 1281 250 -50 1011 BOU-DD25-679 306905 3469086 1330 150 -50 150 BOU-DD25-680 317273 3476550 1208 250 -50 81 BOU-DD25-681 315752 3477410 1291 270 -50 588 BOU-DD25-682 317089 3477200 1211 250 -50 318 BOU-DD25-683 319401 3473312 1254 250 -50 648 BOU-DD25-684 306884 3469121 1323 150 -50 228 BOU-DD25-685 315896 3477410 1266 270 -50 516 BOU-DD25-686 316045 3477410 1253 270 -50 501 BOU-DD25-687 306845 3469190 1312 150 -50 339 BOU-DD25-688 315396 3477107 1268 270 -50 111 BOU-DD25-689 306033 3468787 1308 150 -50 276 BOU-DD25-690 316195 3477410 1238 270 -50 537 BOU-DD25-691 315770 3477821 1256 90 -50 36 BOU-DD25-692 306052 3468753 1315 150 -50 210 BOU-DD25-693 317395 3476991 1198 250 -50 813 BOU-DD25-694 306289 3468750 1386 150 -50 204 BOU-DD25-695 316347 3477413 1228 270 -50 541 BOU-DD25-696 315675 3477756 1256 270 -50 549 BOU-DD25-697 315743 3477756 1241 270 -50 618 BOU-DD25-698 315623 3477907 1274 250 -50 510 BOU-DD25-699 306015 3468819 1296 150 -50 324 BOU-DD25-700 306271 3468781 1380 150 -50 225 BOU-DD25-702 306252 3468815 1373 150 -50 282 BOU-DD25-703 306235 3468845 1361 150 -50 300 BOU-RC25-047 315086 3460833 1026 0 -50 165 BOU-RC25-048 315080 3460804 1028 0 -50 200 BOU-RC25-049 315079 3460771 1026 0 -50 200 BOU-RC25-050 315084 3460747 1022 0 -50 200 BOU-RC25-051 314577 3460752 1054 315 -50 200 BOU-RC25-052 314598 3460727 1008 315 -50 96 BOU-RC25-053 314625 3460704 1047 315 -50 200 BOU-RC25-054 314645 3460675 1041 315 -50 200 BOU-RC25-055 314672 3460647 1034 315 -50 200 BOU-RC25-056 314443 3460347 1057 315 -50 200 BOU-RC25-057 314467 3460310 1048 315 -50 180 BOU-RC25-058 314497 3460295 1040 315 -50 200 BOU-RC25-059 314520 3460281 1039 315 -50 200 BOU-RC25-060 314547 3460241 1033 315 -50 192 BOU-RC25-061 314569 3460220 1033 315 -50 166 BOU-RC25-062 314382 3459803 1033 295 -50 188 BOU-RC25-063 314347 3459810 1035 295 -50 168 BOU-RC25-064 314316 3459824 1040 295 -50 180 BOU-RC25-065 315178 3457448 967 130 -50 200 BOU-RC25-066 315178 3457448 967 130 -50 200 BOU-RC25-067 315394 3457600 1037 130 -50 200 BOU-RC25-068 315066 3457213 984 130 -50 150 BOU-RC25-069 315101 3457183 981 130 -50 100





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50ab5c96-fae5-4f6b-af57-0d59e848fab4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ab33e13-2659-4573-b3b3-46cfe06408c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8d2e64a-fa5b-4963-af0d-6d724a4afab0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e4f6fe6-2817-45a6-8b14-b7c4aa2e4cad

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c284773a-b21e-4bb2-92d8-6381d60c3ca6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57f4ff0a-56f9-4aff-a156-5a89493aa944