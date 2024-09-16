Bio-based Malonic Acid Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 6.6 billion, at a CAGR of 8.9 % by 2031 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global Bio-based Malonic Acid market (バイオベースのマロン酸市場) was worth US$ 3.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 6.6 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 8.9 % between 2023 and 2031.

This sustainable production process reduces CO₂ emissions and eliminates the use of toxic inputs like chloroacetic acid and sodium cyanide2. Bio-based malonic acid is used in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, flavors, fragrances, and specialty materials.

Bio-based Malonic Acid Market at a Glance

Bio-based malonic acid is a versatile chemical with a wide range of applications, particularly in the production of specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and biodegradable polymers. As a platform chemical, it is used as an intermediate in the synthesis of various compounds, including flavors, fragrances, and vitamins. In the pharmaceutical industry, bio-based malonic acid plays a crucial role in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and the other medicinal compounds. Additionally, it is increasingly used in the production of biodegradable plastics and polymers, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable materials.

One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly chemicals. As industries worldwide seek to reduce their carbon footprint and move away from fossil fuel-based products, bio-based malonic acid, derived from renewable resources, presents an attractive alternative. This trend is particularly strong in regions with stringent environmental regulations and growing consumer awareness about sustainability, which is pushing companies to adopt greener manufacturing practices.

Another major factor contributing to market growth is the expanding pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals industries. The rising demand for high-quality, bio-based intermediates in the production of APIs and specialty chemicals is boosting the adoption of bio-based malonic acid. Its application in the development of biodegradable polymers is also gaining traction, especially as the global push for reducing plastic waste intensifies. The material's biodegradability and lower environmental impact compared to traditional petrochemical-derived acids make it highly desirable in various applications.

Prominent Players

Lygos and DMC Biotechnologies are some of the leading players operating in the global market.

Bio-based Malonic Acid Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific generated the largest market value in 2023. The region is also expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the bio-based malonic acid market, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the region's increasing focus on sustainability and environmental conservation. Governments and industries across Asia Pacific are implementing stricter environmental regulations to reduce carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

Bio-based malonic acid, derived from renewable resources, aligns with these sustainability goals, making it an attractive alternative to petrochemical-based acids. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are leading the charge, with significant investments in green technologies and bio-based chemicals, thus boosting the demand for bio-based malonic acid.

Another significant factor is the robust growth of the pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals industries in Asia Pacific. As these industries expand, there is a growing need for high-quality, sustainable intermediates like bio-based malonic acid. The region is a major hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing, with countries like India and China playing pivotal roles in the global supply chain. The increasing demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and the other specialty chemicals in these markets is driving the adoption of bio-based malonic acid, which is used in the synthesis of various pharmaceutical compounds and specialty products.

Bio-based Malonic Acid Market Segmentation

Feedstock

Corn Stover

Sugarcane Molasses

Beet Molasses

Others

Application

Chemical Intermediate

Natural Preservative Additive

Pesticides Production

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

Biodegradable Thermoplastic

Flavors & Fragrances

Others

End-use

Paints & Coatings

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Cosmetic

Others

