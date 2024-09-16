Corza Medical Appoints Jason Abair as Vice President of Legal & Chief Compliance Officer

WESTWOOD, Mass., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corza Medical (“Corza” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Abair as its new Vice President, Legal & Chief Compliance Officer. With over 20 years of legal experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors, Jason brings a wealth of expertise to Corza Medical.



Jason joins Corza Medical from Highridge Medical, LLC, a spin-out from Zimmer Biomet and ZimVie, where he served as Division General Counsel. Prior to Highridge Medical, Jason served as Associate General Counsel at Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, Inc., and Associate Vice President of Technology Transfer at The University of Texas Medical Branch, and was an attorney with the law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. Jason holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Geology from Duke University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Colorado School of Law.

Tom Testa, CEO of Corza Medical, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our team. His legal acumen and experience in the medical device industry will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission and drive innovation. Jason's leadership and expertise will be critical in navigating the complexities of our business and ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry."

Jason's appointment comes at a time of growth and strategic expansion for Corza Medical. His role will involve overseeing the company's legal affairs, including compliance, risk management, and corporate governance, as well as supporting the company's continued development and success.

"I am excited to join Corza Medical and contribute to its ongoing growth and success," said Jason. "I look forward to working with the talented team here and supporting our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions in the medical products and technologies field."

For more information about Corza Medical and its leadership team, please visit https://corza.com/leadership/ or contact media@corza.com.

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global manufacturer of innovative surgical technologies. With a global team of over 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor-partners, and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals a platform of surgical technologies with many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look™ surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink™ single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives, and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visit www.corza.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/290b24f9-7b61-47ae-bc57-c9a5a6e5a331