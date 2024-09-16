Chromocell to Participate in Life Sciences Investor Forum September 19th

Chromocell invites individuals, institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com



FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation (“Chromocell”, or the “Company”), (NYSE American: CHRO), a pioneer in the development of non-opioid pain treatment therapeutics, today announced that Frank Knuettel, CEO, will present live at the Life Sciences Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 19th 2024.

DATE: September 19th

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3XjDJkL

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 19th and September 20th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

About Chromocell

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, non-opioid, non-addictive therapeutics to alleviate pain and other associated medical conditions. The Company’s initial clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7 for the treatment of various types of chronic neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain. The Company’s portfolio also includes pre-clinical work on other sodium channel receptor subtypes, and the Company intends to explore these and other compounds for the treatment of additional pain indications. For company updates and to learn more about Chromocell, visit www.chromocell.com or follow us on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the Company’s expectations regarding (i) the amount of shares of Common Stock to be repurchased under the Repurchase Plan, if any, (ii) the Company’s belief that the trading price of its Common Stock does not reflect its clinical progress, (iii) the Company’s plans and ability to successfully develop and commercialize compounds, (iv) the Company’s belief that its portfolio of therapeutics will be suitable for neuropathic and chronic pain, (v) the Company’s plan and ability to successfully develop its intellectual properly independently or with partners, (vi) the Company’s ability to conduct repurchases in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, (vii) our ability to enhance stockholder value and (viii) the impact of laws and regulations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to (i) the Company expending its limited resources to pursue a compound or indication and failing to capitalize on different compounds or indications that may be more profitable or for which there is a greater likelihood of success and the Company potentially not being successful in discovering, developing and commercializing additional compounds, (ii) the Company needing to establish its market development capabilities to commercialize its products with the failure to do so potentially resulting in an inability to generate any revenue, (iii) there being no guarantee that the trading price of the Company’s Common Stock will be indicative of the Company’s clinical progress, and (iv) the Company’s ability to successfully develop its intellectual property and portfolio. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

