How Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Cybersecurity is Generating a Billion Dollar Revenue Opportunity for Tech Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary -- The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity solutions is projected to continue to have significant growth in next several years. The alarming rise in cyberattacks shows the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures. Globally, the frequency of cyberattacks is on the rise, impacting individuals, enterprises, and governments, leading to substantial financial losses. Cybercriminals target endpoints, networks, and data, with motives ranging from political rivalry and financial gain to damaging reputation and furthering radical religious group interests. Prominent ransomware such as WannaCry, Petya, NotPetya, and BadRabbit have significantly affected large-scale enterprises and government organizations. The CISCO cybersecurity threat trends report for 2021 reveals alarming statistics, including a high percentage of organizations facing phishing attempts, malicious browser ads, crypto mining, and ransomware-related activities. The escalating sophistication of cyber threats, particularly ransomware, is compelling organizations globally to prioritize cybersecurity solutions and services for safeguarding critical IT infrastructure and sensitive data. According to Microsoft, the US was the primary target of 46% of cyberattacks in 2020, emphasizing the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures worldwide. A report from MarketsAndMarkets projected that the global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market size, which was valued at USD 22.4 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2028. The revenue forecast for 2028 is projected to reach $60.6 billion. Active Companies in the industry includes: Plurilock Security Inc. (OTCQB: PLCKF) (TSX-V: PLUR), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR).



The report said: “The growing adoption of real-time threat detection solutions within security operations is driving the demand for AI in cybersecurity. This trend is crucial for enhancing cybersecurity processes by integrating advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and cloud solutions. Organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of proactive and swift threat identification and response due to the expanding complexity and prevalence of cyber-attacks. The incorporation of automation trends and smart data utilization in security solutions holds the potential for advanced real-time threat protection. Furthermore, technological advancements are accelerating digital transformation initiatives, aiming to reclaim lost time, reduce customer service costs, and mitigate risks associated with traditional business models. This technological evolution in advanced security solutions is fueling the demand for real-time security solutions, contributing to AI in cybersecurity market growth.”

Plurilock Security Inc. (OTCQB: PLCKF) (TSXV: PLUR) Enters Critical Services Partnership with TD SYNNEX to Provide AI Services in North America - Plurilock Security Inc. (“Plurilock” or the “Company”), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces a partnership with TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to provide artificial intelligence (“AI”) services in North America.

Under the terms of the partnership, Plurilock will provide AI-focused critical services and cybersecurity solutions for TD SYNNEX across their North American operations. The services and solutions provided may include, but are not limited to: security operations; offensive security and penetration testing; data and intellectual property protection and loss prevention; Zero Trust architecture and implementation; digital and AI transformation; and related advisory and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) services. This represents the initial phase of a potential wider partnership, with the possibility of future expansion into the company’s global footprint.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting technology solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Joe Pittillo, Senior Vice President, Services at TD SYNNEX. "With Plurilock added as a service provider, we are able to enrich the breadth and depth of our AI services offerings in a critically important sector for our partners.”

"AI has been embedded in our DNA since our inception over eight years ago as a cybersecurity company," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "As AI continues to become pervasive, our customers rely on Plurilock for expert advice and guidance. Being chosen to deliver critical services in this specialized area is a strong endorsement of our expertise and further validation of our efforts as we continue our mission to protect the world's leading companies from today's threats." CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Plurilock Security at: https://plurilock.com/company/press-and-coverage/

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of IBM's QRadar Software as a Service (SaaS) assets. This transaction underscores Palo Alto Networks and IBM's commitment to secure customers with best-in-class threat prevention, addressing ever-expanding attack surfaces with the complete platform approach that is required to simplify security operations.

Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks: "We are on a mission to help organizations transform their security operations and harness the potential of Precision AI-powered platforms to better protect their businesses. Our partnership with IBM reinforces our commitment to innovation and our conviction in the tremendous benefit of QRadar customers adopting Cortex XSIAM for a robust, data-driven security platform that offers transformative efficiency and effectiveness in defending against evolving cyber threats."

Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM: "Together, IBM and Palo Alto Networks are shaping the future of cybersecurity for our customers and the industry at large. Working with Palo Alto Networks will be a strategic advantage for IBM as our two companies partner on advanced threat protection, response, and security operations using Cortex XSIAM and watsonx, backed by IBM Consulting. At the same time, IBM will continue innovating to help secure organizations' hybrid cloud environments and AI initiatives, focusing our investments on data security and identity and access management technologies."

SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, recently announced that the SentinelOne Singularity™ Platform and Singularity Data Lake have achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) authorization at the High Impact Level from the FedRAMP Program Management Office. The authorization validates the strength of SentinelOne’s AI-powered solutions in providing industry-leading protection against cyberattacks to US Federal, Public Sector, Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and Critical Infrastructure entities.

The FedRAMP High Authorization certifies that SentinelOne has undergone and passed an extensive and rigorous third-party security assessment, demonstrating our compliance with NIST SP 800-53 security controls to protect the government’s most sensitive, unclassified data. This authorization reinforces SentinelOne’s ability to help the US Federal government secure their most sensitive and critical information assets. The SentinelOne Singularity Platform and Singularity Data Lake, delivered as cloud-native SaaS offerings, enable public sector entities to meet stringent security and compliance mandates including Executive Order (EO) 14028 and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) M-21-31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), recently announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2025, ended July 31, 2024. "Working with customers to recover from the July 19th incident, we emerge as an even more resilient and even more customer-obsessed CrowdStrike, continuing to aggressively invest in innovation. Our second quarter demonstrates the resilience of our business and platform – with LogScale Next-Gen SIEM, Identity Protection, and Cloud Security eclipsing $1 billion in combined ending ARR," said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s chief executive officer and co-founder. "In response to rising point product complexity and an elevated threat environment, organizations are increasingly focused on consolidating their cybersecurity vendors into a streamlined platform that delivers better security outcomes, which is CrowdStrike Falcon. Our vision and mission of stopping breaches remains unchanged."

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s chief financial officer, added, "For the second quarter we delivered strong growth in revenue, operating profit and net income demonstrating our focused execution. Our market opportunity remains unchanged, and we believe our continued commitment to customers and innovation will drive even more Falcon platform adoption, protecting our customers from rapidly evolving cyber threats and enabling us to achieve our long-term targets."

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) and BP p.l.c. have recently announced an enterprise agreement that will extend their strategic relationship and introduce new artificial intelligence capabilities with Palantir’s AIP software. The new contract will build on a decade of deep collaboration that has created a firm foundation for bp’s oil and gas production operations, using Palantir’s industry-leading software. Since 2014, Palantir software has been deployed widely by bp to support its oil and gas production operations, from offshore oil platforms in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, to the Khazzan gas fields in Oman.

During that decade, it has supported bp’s digital transformation programme, with a focus on delivering efficiencies in the oil and gas production system. Central to that programme has been the development of a model-based digital twin of bp’s oil and gas production activity, enabling performance improvements. This entails the integration of dynamic digital physical asset models with real time data from over 2 million sensors into a single integrated operating picture, through Palantir software.

