Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), September 16, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on June 28, 2024, as the fifth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fifth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 10/09/2024 5,250 426.7475 2,240,424.38 4,294 465.7058 1,999,740.71 1,812,837.19 9,544 424.6921 4,053,261.57 11/09/2024 5,600 423.2465 2,370,180.40 3,184 470.9721 1,499,575.17 1,357,941.83 8,784 424.4219 3,728,122.23 12/09/2024 5,300 425.9956 2,257,776.68 2,756 471.5088 1,299,478.25 1,179,628.04 8,056 426.6888 3,437,404.72 13/09/2024 5,200 425.7622 2,213,963.44 2,762 470.5532 1,299,667.94 1,172,879.65 7,962 425.3759 3,386,843.09 21,350







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Fifth Tranche till September 13, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 95,354,985.16 for No. 236,400 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 15,096,772.10 (Euro 13,648,012.15 *) for No. 31,837 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 13, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,433,903 common shares equal to 5.62% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until September 13, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,609,799 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1, 031,747,070.02.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

