Allantoin Strategic Business Research Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Shift Towards Clean Beauty Products and Advances in Pharmaceutical Applications Drives Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allantoin - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Allantoin was estimated at US$671.1 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$869.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The compound's efficacy in improving skin texture and appearance has made it a staple ingredient in a wide range of skincare formulations, from moisturizers and serums to exfoliants and anti-aging products. The trend towards natural and scientifically backed ingredients in personal care products has further boosted the demand for allantoin, as consumers seek effective yet gentle solutions for their skin concerns.

What Is Driving the Expansion of the Allantoin Market?



The growth in the allantoin market is driven by several factors, primarily technological advancements, evolving consumer behaviors, and expanding applications. Technological advancements in extraction and synthesis methods have made allantoin more accessible and cost-effective, boosting its incorporation into a variety of products. Evolving consumer behaviors, particularly the increased demand for natural and effective skincare solutions, have also fueled market growth.

Additionally, the expanding applications of allantoin in pharmaceuticals, oral care, and hair care products create new opportunities for market expansion. The rise of the clean beauty movement, which emphasizes the use of safe, sustainable, and transparent ingredients, further propels the demand for allantoin. Moreover, the growing awareness of the benefits of skincare and personal care products in emerging markets contributes to the increasing consumption of allantoin-based products. The combination of these factors ensures a robust growth trajectory for the allantoin market in the coming years.



How Is Allantoin Used Beyond Skincare?



Beyond its prominent role in skincare, allantoin is also utilized in various other industries due to its versatile properties. In the pharmaceutical sector, allantoin is included in topical medications for its wound healing and anti-inflammatory benefits. It aids in the treatment of burns, ulcers, and other skin conditions by accelerating the healing process and reducing discomfort.

The compound is also used in oral care products such as toothpaste and mouthwash, where it helps to soothe the oral mucosa and promote overall oral health. In the cosmetic industry, allantoin is found in hair care products, enhancing the moisture content of hair and scalp, reducing irritation, and improving hair texture. The broad application of allantoin across multiple industries underscores its utility and effectiveness as a multifunctional ingredient.



What Trends Are Shaping the Allantoin Market?



Several trends are shaping the allantoin market, reflecting broader consumer preferences and technological advancements. The shift towards natural and sustainable ingredients in personal care products has significantly influenced the demand for allantoin, as it aligns with the clean beauty movement. Additionally, ongoing research and development efforts are leading to innovative uses of allantoin in new product formulations.

There is also a growing interest in the use of allantoin in dermatological treatments, driven by its proven efficacy in skin repair and regeneration. Market trends also indicate a rising popularity of allantoin-infused products in the Asia-Pacific region, where skincare routines are deeply ingrained in cultural practices, and consumers are highly receptive to advanced skincare ingredients.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cosmetics Application segment, which is expected to reach US$288.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.1%. The Pharmaceuticals Application segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $181.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $180.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Allantoin Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Allantoin Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Akema Fine Chemicals Srl, Allan Chemical Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Allantoin Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $671.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $869.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Allantoin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Consumer Demand for Natural Ingredients Throws the Spotlight on Allantoin

Advancements in Synthesis Methods Propel Growth in Allantoin Applications

Shift Towards Clean Beauty Products Drives Adoption of Allantoin-Infused Formulations

Enhanced Focus on Skin Regeneration and Repair Strengthens Business Case for Allantoin

Innovations in Cosmetic Formulations Generate Demand for Allantoin

Growth in Anti-Aging Product Market Drives Adoption of Allantoin

Expansion of Dermatological Treatments Sustains Growth in Allantoin Market

Rising Popularity of Multifunctional Personal Care Products Propels Market for Allantoin

Advances in Pharmaceutical Applications Drive Adoption of Allantoin in Medical Products

Integration of Allantoin in Oral Care Products Generates New Market Opportunities

Trends in Hair Care Products Propel Growth in Allantoin Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 46 Featured)

Akema Fine Chemicals Srl

Allan Chemical Corporation

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Luotian Guanghui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sunwell chemicals Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1255p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment