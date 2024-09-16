eXp Realty To Host Groundbreaking Hackathon Using OpenAI’s Technology at eXpcon Miami

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the inaugural eXpcon Hackathon, a cutting-edge event using OpenAI’s technology, will take place Saturday, October 26 in Miami Beach, Florida.



The eXpcon Hackathon is designed to bring together leading minds in real estate technology, development and innovation. This event will serve as a dynamic platform for developers, tech partners, and innovators to showcase their talents, creativity, and cutting-edge solutions.

Participants will be challenged to develop innovative solutions that address both the unique challenges faced by eXp Realty as a brokerage and broader issues within the real estate industry. Leveraging OpenAI’s advanced API and enterprise ChatGPT platform and a specially prepared eXp API featuring simulated data, teams will have just six hours to ideate, develop and present their groundbreaking projects.

“This Hackathon represents eXp Realty’s unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of real estate innovation,” said Seth Siegler, Chief Innovation Officer at eXp Realty. “As the largest independent real estate brokerage, our work using OpenAI’s technology underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and we’re excited to see how this talented group will tackle challenges and innovate within our industry.”

In addition to the Hackathon, OpenAI will offer participants a rare glimpse into the cutting-edge technology driving today’s AI revolution. At the event’s conclusion, teams will present their projects to a panel of esteemed judges, with the top innovations being recognized and rewarded with cash prizes.

The Hackathon promises to be an engaging, high-energy event, offering participants not only the chance to win prizes but also to network with industry leaders and potentially impact the future of real estate technology.

For more information on how to register for the eXpcon Hackathon, please visit https://real-estate-revolution.devpost.com/ .

