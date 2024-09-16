Questex’s Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare Unveils the 2024 Fierce 50

Shines a Spotlight on Innovators and Leaders Driving Advancements in Medicine and Shaping the Future of Biopharma and Healthcare



Gala Dinner to Celebrate Fierce 50 Takes Place December 5 in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare unveiled the 2024 Fierce 50, a project that shines a spotlight on the people and companies driving meaningful change in healthcare, pharma and biotech.

The Fierce 50 honors innovators and leaders who demonstrate unwavering dedication and creativity, propelling biopharma and healthcare forward. From tireless advocacy for equity in medical education to transformative investments in underserved populations, their impact reverberates across every aspect of their industries. These trailblazers are addressing gun violence, shedding light on public health crises and forging the path for new vaccines and therapies. Whether expanding access to life-saving medications or advocating for more compassionate care, each honoree is leaving an indelible mark on the future of health.

The 50 honorees, ranging from leaders at major pharmaceutical companies to individuals spearheading grassroots advocacy efforts, are each recognized in one of five categories: Innovation, Social Impact, Breakthroughs, Patient Advocacy, and Health Equity.

Click here to see the Fierce 50.

Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare said, “We are excited to introduce the second edition of the Fierce 50. This year’s honorees—a mix of familiar faces and unsung heroes—have improved countless lives around the globe and are making their mark on the future of biotech, pharma and healthcare. This year’s honorees remind us that true progress in these industries begins with understanding and prioritizing the needs of patients.”

The Fierce 50 will be celebrated at a gala dinner on December 5 at The Lighthouse at Pier Sixty One in New York City. Purchase tickets here.

Fierce 50 sponsors include: Novotech, Mass General Hospital and Insilico Medicine.

