Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts near Columbus, Ohio, Port Huron, Michigan and in Warrens, Wisconsin Conjure up Halloween Fun

Trick-or-treating, costume contests, haunted houses among special activities

Discounts and promotions make fall camping, glamping and RVing a great value

Editor’s Note: Media visits are welcomed, with a limited number of complimentary or discounted stays available.

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three of the Midwest’s most popular family camping, glamping and RV destinations will soon be taken over by pint-sized ghouls and goblins as they celebrate Halloween.

The Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts near Columbus, Ohio, North Port Huron, Michigan and in Warrens, Wisconsin are hosting Halloween-themed weekends filled with spooky and not-so-spooky activities, including appearances by Yogi Bear, Boo Boo and Cindy Bear. The locations are owned and operated by Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts.

Photo here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/

Here’s a look at the fun each location has planned:

Jellystone Park Columbus North

Known for its stunning fall scenery, this Jellystone Park location is located an hour north of Columbus. Starting September 27, kids and grown-ups alike will enjoy five haunted weekends of fun.

Yogi Bear and his friends will join trick-or-treaters as they stroll the park. Pumpkin painting and visits to the magical pumpkin patch, where pumpkins seemingly appear out of nowhere, will entertain young guests. A haunted trail will challenge the fearless, while a family-friendly haunted house will provide a less scary experience.

Winners of the best site decorating contests will receive a free stay for next fall. A silent disco monster bash and guest magicians will keep everyone entertained well into the night.

Visit www.columbusjellystone.com for information on this fall’s themed weekends and discounts, and to make reservations.

Day passes are available for local residents and visitors to the area. Buy them here: www.columbusjellystone.com/day-use/at the resort.

Thumbcoast-North Port Huron Jellystone Park

Located five minutes north of the picturesque resort town of Port Sanilac, the Thumbcoast-North Port Huron Jellystone Park is less than two hours from Detroit and 90 minutes from the Greater Tri-Cities area. The largest Camp-Resort in the area, it offers more family attractions, activities and amenities than any other campground or RV park on the Thumbcoast. This year all of its RV sites were upgraded and 30 new glamping cabins were added.

Halloween will be celebrated with four themed weekends starting September 20. Young artists will enjoy turning pumpkins into works of art before visiting the kid-friendly haunted house. More adventurous souls will traverse the haunted trail, if they dare. Costume, site and golf cart decorating contests will offer prizes to the winners, including a future free stay.

Kids will be mesmerized as pumpkins appear in the magical pumpkin patch. A bubble dance party and a silent disco monster bash will keep everyone on their feet. Of course, Halloween is not complete without trick-or-treating, which will feature the Yogi Bear characters.



Visit www.northporthuronjellystone.com for information on this fall’s themed weekends and discounts, and to make reservations.

Day passes are available for local residents and visitors to the area. Buy them at the resort.



Jellystone Park Warrens, Wisconsin

Less than a three hour drive from Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Madison, Jellystone Park Warrens was recently given an extreme makeover, with the popular destination now boasting a fresh look, new luxury glamping cabins and more attractions and activities.

The weekends of October 4 and October 11 are filled with endless Halloween activities featuring the Yogi Bear characters. Costume contest winners will enjoy free food, while a free stay will be awarded to the best decorated cabin, RV or tent site. Pumpkins will mysteriously appear in the magical pumpkin patch. Those who are brave enough will be invited to step into the haunted house. Guests looking for a less spooky experience will enjoy special tours created for young kids.

Other special themed weekends lead up to Halloween, including Cranfest, September 27-29.

Visit www.jellystonewarrens.com for information on this fall’s themed weekends and discounts, and to make reservations.

Day passes are available for local residents and visitors to the area. Buy them online at Jellystonewarrens.centeredgeonline.com/retail.

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 14 resorts in 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts delivers one-of-a-kind experiences in fun environments that bring families together while creating memories to last a lifetime. All locations offer luxury cabins and premium RV sites, as well as an extensive array of water attractions and family oriented activities. Learn more at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com.

News media interested in a complimentary stay click here: https://form.jotform.com/241486597315062.

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892