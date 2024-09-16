Corey McLaren Joins Abacus Life (ABL) as Managing Director, Capital Markets

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading global alternative asset manager focused on lifespan-based financial products, today announced that Corey McLaren has joined Abacus as Managing Director, Capital Markets.



Based in Boston, Mr. McLaren has almost two decades of experience in financial services, including over fifteen years of business development and management experience directly related to life settlements. Mr. McLaren most recently held the position of Director, Alternative Strategies at Spearhead Capital, where he was responsible for managing the daily operations of Spearhead's life settlement investment fund. Prior to Spearhead, Mr. McLaren was a Director for Cambridge-based hedge fund FDO Partners where he helped launch, and source policies for, the firm's three life settlement investment funds.

“Corey brings a wealth of experience in the industry,” said Jay Jackson, CEO of Abacus Life. “His expertise will be instrumental in driving our strategic vision forward. We are excited to have him as a part of the ABL team.”

“With a proven track record and an ambitious long-term growth strategy, Abacus is well-positioned for future success,” said Mr. McLaren. “I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading global alternative asset manager and market maker, specializing in use of advanced longevity and actuarial technology to purchase life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity while creating a high-returning asset class of insurance products, uncorrelated to market fluctuations, for institutional investors.

With more than $2 billion in assets under management, Abacus is the only publicly traded global alternative asset manager focused on lifespan-based financial products traded on the Nasdaq exchange.

Abacus has invested in two new verticals: ABL Wealth, which provides longevity-based wealth management services and investment offerings, and ABL Tech, which offers ground-breaking technology services for pension funds, governments, insurance companies, retirement associations and more that provides advanced real-time data tracking and analysis. With each new channel, we are revolutionizing the future of life insurance.

