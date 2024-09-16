Brown & Brown, Inc. announces senior leadership team appointments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (the “Company”) has announced the appointment of Mike Neal and Mark Abate to the Company’s senior leadership team and the Retail segment senior leadership team.



“We are excited to welcome Mike and Mark to Brown & Brown’s senior leadership team,” said Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer. “They bring extensive experience in their respective specializations, and their contributions will support our ongoing mission to be the world’s leading provider of risk management and insurance solutions for our customers.”

Barrett Brown, executive vice president and president of the Brown & Brown’s Retail segment, added, “Mike and Mark’s experience and knowledge will help us broaden our capabilities and allow us to develop innovative solutions to enhance our customer experience. They will bring added strategic guidance to support the continued growth of our Retail business.”

Mike Neal is a 30-plus-year industry veteran. He is an executive vice president within Brown & Brown’s Retail segment and president of Brown & Brown Dealer Services, a division devoted to auto and RV dealer training and F&I products. Mike began his career with Brown & Brown in 2008 when his previous insurance agency, which provided commercial insurance to dealers in RV, used auto, powersports and manufactured housing, was acquired by Brown & Brown.

Mark Abate brings over 35 years of employee benefits experience, specializing in developing health and welfare strategies to meet customers' unique organizational and workforce priorities. He leads Brown & Brown’s Southborough, Massachusetts office and oversees certain Brown & Brown pharmacy and audit solutions operations. Mark joined the organization in 2015 when Strategic Benefit Advisors was acquired by Brown & Brown.

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With approximately 16,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770