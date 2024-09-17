The Board of Directors of Vastned Belgium announces the appointment of Mrs Barbara Gheysen as Chief Financial Officer

Barbara spent most of her career working at EY, where she served as audit director on files of several RRECs and pension funds. Barbara also obtained her title of Certified Public Accountant and her FSMA accreditation to sign off on regulated companies.

For the past three years, Barbara served as CFO at the Belgian real estate developer Kolmont.

Barbara Gheysen: ‘I am excited to start working at Vastned Belgium and look forward to support Sven and the entire team in the transformation of Vastned Belgium.’



Press release:



Pièce jointe