Constellium Celebrates the Grand Opening of its New Recycling Center in Neuf-Brisach, France

PARIS, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) celebrates today the opening of its new advanced recycling center at its facility in Neuf-Brisach, France.

This €130 million investment, supported by a grant from the France Relance investment program, will contribute to Constellium’s continued growth in the automotive and packaging industries, while promoting a circular, sustainable economy.

The new recycling center will increase the Neuf-Brisach plant’s capacity to recycle automotive and packaging products by up to 75%, adding 130,000 metric tons. With this new capacity, the facility also expects to increase the recycled content rate of its products, responding to the growing demand for sustainable materials in the automotive and packaging sectors.

The investment brings Constellium’s global recycling capacity to approximately 735,000 metric tons and contributes to a reduction of approximately 400,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, supporting the company’s sustainability targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 30% in 2030 vs. 2021 and increasing recycled input to at least 50% by 2030.

“I am very proud to celebrate the opening of this new state-of-the-art recycling center today,” said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. "This significant increase in our recycling capacity allows us to better respond to our customers’ demand for sustainable products, and to make significant strides towards our sustainability goals. The aluminium industry is a key player for the circular economy of tomorrow and with this investment, Constellium is well-positioned to contribute and benefit from society’s demand for sustainable and recyclable products.”

In line with Constellium’s commitment to reduce its environmental footprint, comprehensive biodiversity studies were conducted during the construction process to minimize the impact on the local ecosystem. Advanced solutions have been implemented to optimize industrial processes while limiting environmental impact. These technologies maximize energy efficiency, minimize water consumption, and significantly reduce air emissions.

The Neuf-Brisach facility, established in 1967, is one of Constellium's largest plants with approximately 1,600 employees and a production capacity of 450,000 metric tons annually. Located in Europe's industrial heartland, the facility primarily serves the packaging and automotive markets.

