WTW launches first-to-market document protection platform

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW, (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company has launched Indigo Vault, a first-to-market document protection platform that provides advanced cybersecurity for sharing and storage of business sensitive files.



The platform is a combination of cloud and local document management systems, that provides protection against insider threats, AI system exposure and cyber theft, by ensuring documents and assets such as Word, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations, PDFs and Outlook messages are protected and controlled, while providing minimal disruption to the user.

Using WTW-patented, end-to-end quantum resistant security, Indigo Vault allows assigned users to decide where and how documents are stored, who can access them and for what length of time on a specific device, and how documents are used, to prevent them from being saved, seen or shared outside of specifically defined parameters.

As more companies onboard AI systems for business efficiency and advancement, there is increased risk of inadvertently exposing sensitive corporate data to unauthorised users. Indigo Vault provides comprehensive end-to-end protection, which denies the AI system access to restricted data through post quantum encryption.

Indigo Vault encryption uses U.S National Institute for Standards & Technology (NIST) certified algorithms that cannot be cracked by standard computers and are resistant to Quantum Computer attacks. This approach ensures regulatory and compliance requirements are met where mandated (e.g. GDPR in EU jurisdictions).

Sean Plankey, Global Leader of Cybersecurity Software at WTW says: “As the value of our data grows, more companies are unfortunately victims of data breaches, where their own internal technology couldn’t compete with that of cyber hackers.

“And, with many companies adopting AI systems, they’re now at risk of inadvertent internal data leaks, as AI scans their system to learn their company data set and can inadvertently add confidential data to public documents.”

“While technological advancement is a positive for business, security needs to keep pace to protect intangible assets, whether that be confidential client information, financial trading formulas, business strategies or legal documents. Data losses are costly, not only in monetary value but in terms of trust, so where companies can eliminate an area of risk, it’s imperative that they do so.”

About Indigo Vault

Indigo Vault provides quantum-computing resistant protection for companies’ critical information security needs. The WTW patented technology uses the strongest possible encryption to protect assets integrated with Microsoft Azure and Office.

Leveraging best-in-class technology with nearly two centuries of risk management expertise, Indigo Vault helps organizations reduce risks to business from insider threat, data breaches and intellectual property loss by securing cyber terrain.

Find out more at indigovault.com

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

