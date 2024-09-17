Xtract One Technologies Launches New Gateway: Weapons Detection for Customers with Laptops and Other Large Items

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of Xtract One Gateway (“Gateway”), the Company’s latest AI-driven security solution, at GSX 2024 in Orlando, Florida from September 23-25. With advanced bi-directional configurable screening and proprietary sensors designed for precise weapons detection and identification, Gateway is purpose-built for locations where visitors regularly enter carrying numerous larger personal items, otherwise categorized in the security screening field as “medium-clutter environments.” The system will redefine the security experience by not only balancing powerful threat classification and detection with seamless flow for individuals, but also enhancing safety standards and optimizing operational efficiency.



“The forefront of our mission is creating environments where the highest-level of innovative security and convenience coexist. We’re excited to unveil Xtract One Gateway to help build those welcoming experiences to a broader market while also ushering in a portfolio of the next generation of seamless, unobtrusive security solutions that cater to each venue’s unique and specific security requirements,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “As more and more schools, convention centers, and companies adopt weapons screening solutions, they are challenged by laptops and other metallic objects essential for work. With Gateway, we’re continuing to deliver solutions that work to enhance efficiency and streamline security processes, while improving everyday life. Gateway is a game changer for the industry.”

Xtract One Gateway is designed specifically for scanning individuals and their belongings, allowing seamless passage through checkpoints and eliminating the need for separate bag searches, thereby reducing screening times dramatically. The system unobtrusively scans individuals, their pockets, their bags and backpacks for potential mass casualty weapons while distinguishing harmless personal items like laptops, tablets, three-ring binders, notebooks, eyeglass cases, keys, and phones, streamlining access into and out of facilities without disrupting the flow of movement.

“Gateway revolutionizes the modern-day security experience, with its advanced AI and proprietary sensors, offering bi-directional screening and precise threat classification,” said Joshua Douglas, Senior Vice President of Product & Engineering at Xtract One. “The system has been trained to distinguish between everyday items and mass casualty threats, focusing on distinct features like object shape, size, and material. Equipped with adaptive software that continuously refines its detection capabilities by learning to recognize new weapons and emerging threats, it ensures our customers have cutting-edge facility protection now, and in the future.”

CEO Peter Evans will review Gateway and its features via a webinar on September 25, 2024, which can be found on the Company’s website .

With Xtract One Gateway positioned to serve facilities where medium-volume personal belongings are being brought in—such as schools, workplaces, conference venues, and manufacturing and distribution centers—and with SmartGateway continuing to offer DHS, FAA, and TSA-certified weapons detection for low-volume personal belonging environments with high portability and high ingress—such as sports stadiums and arenas, and entertainment venues and attractions—Xtract One is continuing to offer a portfolio of best-in-class innovation in weapons detection security technology.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.