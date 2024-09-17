ACAMS Bolsters the Fight Against Financial Crime with the Launch of Hawaii Chapter

Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to bolster the global fight against financial crime, ACAMS, a leading global membership organization dedicated to ending illicit finance, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its 66th chapter worldwide - the Hawaii Chapter. The establishment of this chapter represents a significant step in fortifying Hawaii's defenses against financial crime, recognizing the archipelago's distinctive economic and geopolitical landscape.

The unveiling of the chapter – which provides a platform for local anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals to connect with the broader ACAMS community, was attended by more than 100 key industry representatives. The event featured in-depth discussions highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships in Hawaii, particularly battling financial crimes that affect Hawaii such as customer due diligence and drug trafficking; emphasizing the role of the chapter in strengthening these alliances.

Speakers at the launch included:

Ryan Shiroma – Co-Chair ACAMS Hawaii Chapter, Central Pacific Bank

Kelly Uyeda – Co-Chair ACAMS Hawaii Chapter, First Hawaiian Bank

Clare E. Connors – U.S. Attorney, Chief Federal Law Enforcement Official in the State of Hawaii

John Tobon, CAMS – Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (HSI)

Craig S. Nolan – Chief, White Collar Crimes, U.S. Attorney’s Office - Hawaii

Lynn Antolin – Special Agent, IRS-CI

Monica Gould – Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Jessica Munoz – Ho’ola Na Pua

Leslie Nollie – Ho’old Na Pua

Maleka Ali, CAMS, CAMS-Audit – President, Arc-Serv, LLC

“The ACAMS Hawaii Chapter underscores the undeniable truth: collaboration is the cornerstone of the fight against financial crime,“ said ACAMS CEO, Neil Sternthal. “By uniting AFC professionals, the Hawaii Chapter will drive innovation in anti-financial crime strategies that will safeguard Hawaii’s financial system and protect its community.”

“The ACAMS Hawaii Chapter is a direct result of the true spirit of collaboration between AML professionals throughout the state of Hawaii and our law enforcement partners,” said ACAMS Hawaii Chapter Co-Chair, Ryan Shiroma, VP and BSA Officer, Central Pacific Bank.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege for us to help lead and grow this Chapter into the future as we continue to improve our abilities to collectively fight financial crime,” ACAMS Hawaii Chapter Co-Chair, Kelly Uyeda, Investigations Unit Manager, First Hawaiian Bank.

