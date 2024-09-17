Iantrek Announces 1-Year Clinical Results of Its Bio-Interventional Technology for Uveoscleral Outflow Enhancement in Open-Angle Glaucoma Patients

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iantrek, Inc., a venture-backed medical technology company pioneering next-generation bio- and micro-interventional approaches for ophthalmic disease treatment, today announced 1-year results from the company’s prospective multi-center real-world evidence study of open-angle glaucoma patients who underwent uveoscleral outflow enhancement surgery using Iantrek’s interventional cyclodialysis system, combined with adjunct allogeneic bio-tissue reinforcement. Topline results will be presented at the 2024 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL, and the study data has been submitted for peer-reviewed publication.



The initial study cohort with 12-month data available consists of 117 eyes with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) for which uveoscleral outflow enhancement was performed alongside cataract surgery. The bio-interventional procedure was well tolerated, with a low incidence of minor, transient adverse events. At 12 months, the mean medicated intraocular pressure (IOP) decreased by 27.1% from baseline, with hypertensive eyes (baseline medicated IOP > 21 mmHg) showing a 39.7% reduction. Additionally, 81.9% of all eyes achieved a medicated IOP ≤18 mmHg without an increase in ocular hypotensive medications. Adverse events were transient and non-serious. The current results follow a separate publication of the surgical outcomes of Iantrek’s uveoscleral bio-interventional technology in the August edition of the Journal of Clinical Medicine (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39200737/)

Iantrek’s inventive approach uses next-generation interventional instrumentation to create a cyclodialysis to enhance internal aqueous uveoscleral outflow, followed by delivery of 100% biologic, allogeneic tissue to reinforce and maintain the cyclodialysis cleft. Currently, there are no other uveoscleral outflow technologies available on the US market, and interventional access to the uveoscleral pathway is considered the most significant unmet need in the surgical treatment of glaucoma. The uveoscleral outflow pathway has the highest therapeutic index in glaucoma pharmacotherapy with significant potential in surgical applications.

Dr. Arsham Sheybani, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Washington University and first author of the AAO abstract, said, “Based on this data, having a sustained effect in the uveoscleral space with a novel biomaterial may expand our treatment options for glaucoma.”

Dr. Ike Ahmed, Professor and Director of the Moran Eye Center’s Alan S. Crandall Center for Glaucoma Innovation, University of Utah, added, “There are many solutions for trabecular outflow surgery we can use today. Iantrek’s technology uniquely intervenes in the uveoscleral outflow physiology which has been a long-standing unmet need. A safe and effective interventional approach to the uveoscleral outflow is well overdue.”

About Iantrek

Iantrek, Inc. (www.iantrekmed.com) is a medical technology company founded by ophthalmic innovator Dr. Tsontcho Ianchulev, which is focused on micro- and bio-interventional solutions to advance the surgical treatment of chronic eye diseases. The company has developed a comprehensive late-stage portfolio for ophthalmic interventions and is advancing next-generation micro-surgical instrumentation and biologic tissue solutions for surgeons and patients.

Media contact:

Mike Haydin

mikehaydin@iantrekmed.com