IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion Energy International Inc.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO and Director of Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF), a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily focused in the Republic of Türkiye.

To begin the interview, Halleran discussed the company’s project portfolio.

“Trillion Energy is an oil and gas producer with operations in Türkiye. We have the SASB Gas Field in the Black Sea, and then we also have an oil field on shore. The field has been producing since around 2007, with another series of drilling in 2011. Trillion took over the field in 2017. In 2022-23, we drilled another five wells to tag into new gas pools and also re-completed one. They were long reach, directionally drilled wells.”

“When we acquired the company holding these assets in Türkiye, the gas field didn't have any economic gas production or a reserve report. The facilities were written off… We got a new reserve report and operated the drilling… Leveraging recent technological advancements, we were able to produce the borehole onto the platforms, into the pipelines, onto our gas facilities, and right to the sales line… Right now, we're producing about 6-6.5 million cubic feet per day from three of the wells. After some upcoming refinements, we expect production to be in the order of about 12-15 million cubic feet per day, and we anticipate that level of constant production for a couple of years.”

Halleran next detailed his background and those of the Trillion team.

“I'm a geologist by trade. I have about 44 years of experience, and I have a Ph.D. in petroleum geology. Throughout my career, I’ve worked in about 39 other countries. Over half of my experience is on international projects. I started with Trillion Energy in 2011 as a director, and in 2017, I took over as the CEO… My CFO is David Thompson. He has about 50 years of experience in the industry. He previously worked with Sea Dragon Energy in Egypt and numerous other companies. He’s joined on the team by Scott Lower, the president of our subsidiary in Türkiye. Then, we have a whole series of directors, which you can see on the website, all very experienced in the industry, as well.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO and Director of Trillion Energy International, to learn more about the company’s recent milestones and operational goals for the balance of 2024.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com.

About Trillion Energy

Trillion Energy International Inc. is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development, and holds a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company has a 50% interest in three oil exploration blocks in southeast Türkiye. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.TrillionEnergy.com

