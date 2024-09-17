Stingray Debuts Karaoke on Ford Vehicles: F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, is launching Stingray Karaoke in Ford Motor Company’s vehicles – starting with the all-electric F-150® Lightning® and Mustang Mach-E, and coming soon to vehicles with the Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience. This will be the first time karaoke is available for Ford owners to use and enjoy inside the vehicle while parked and on the go.

While owners are parked or waiting for their vehicle to charge, they will be able to view the lyrics of the song they have selected on the in-vehicle screen so everyone in the vehicle can participate in the fun.

This unique experience was developed in collaboration between the Stingray and Ford engineering teams. Here’s how it works: While driving, if the in-vehicle app is opened and the vehicle detects a passenger is in the front seat and buckled, the app will ask for confirmation that a passenger is in the front seat and a QR code will appear.* The passenger can use their smartphone to scan the QR code and a web page will open to control the karaoke experience from their smartphone without having to login to an app. Passengers can add songs to their playlist, change songs, view scrolling lyrics and utilize the vehicle’s audio system.



"Expanding Stingray's entertainment services to Ford vehicles marks a significant step in our mission to enrich the in-car experience," said Jim Riley, President, US Division at Stingray. "The debut of Stingray Karaoke in Ford vehicles underscores Stingray's dedication to bringing innovative solutions to the automotive industry to engage customers at a time when consumers are expecting a richer entertainment experience in their vehicle."



Owners and their passengers can easily find songs by searching by title, artist, lyrics, era or genre. There is also a wide selection of songs and music styles from Rock, Country, Pop, R&B, Latin, K&J Pop and family-friendly tunes for all ages. The service's multilingual interface caters to a worldwide audience, providing local language characters and hometown favorites for karaoke lovers everywhere.



“Our goal at Ford is to continue to improve the ownership experience for customers by delivering experiences like Stingray Karaoke that ultimately bring joy,” said Chet Dhruna, Connect and Engage General Manager, Ford Motor Company. “The Ford and Stingray teams worked closely to bring the app to Ford owners so they can make memories with their friends and family no matter where they are on their journey, and we can’t wait to hear about these stories.”



The Stingray Karaoke app will roll out via a Ford software update first to eligible **F-150 Lightning owners and then soon after to Mustang Mach-E owners in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe. It will also be available to download at a later date on vehicles with the Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience including: 2025 Ford Explorer, 2025 Lincoln Navigator, 2025 Lincoln Aviator and 2025 Lincoln Nautilus. Owners need an active Ford or Lincoln Premium Connectivity plan or be connected to Wi-Fi for access.



*The Stingray Karaoke QR code to access Stingray Karaoke on a smartphone is only available when the vehicle detects a passenger in the front seat and the passenger seat belt is buckled.



**F-150 Lightning owners with the SYNC 4A infotainment system are eligible to receive the update, including Lightning, Platinum and Flash models. Owners can confirm eligibility by visiting https://www.ford.com/support/sync-maps-updates/ .

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com .



About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

