Banzai Adds 179 Customers in August 2024 as New Technology Improvements Drive Growth

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced the addition of 147 customers in August 2024, for a total of 1,434 in 2024, demonstrating strong organic growth and customer loyalty for its AI-driven platform of essential MarTech data, analytics, and data-driven applications.



In 2024, Banzai has added users including Cisco, Sprinklr, Globe Life Insurance, and LoanDepot. This includes 981 new customers and 453 reactivating customers. August 2024 new customer acquisitions improved 24% over the prior year period. Customers included leading companies in software, technology, healthcare, and finance utilizing Banzai’s platform to improve their marketing efforts and efficiently engage their pipeline.

“Thousands of customers are now relying on Banzai, and in August we welcomed brands including Sage, Borealis Group, Millworks Analytics and University of Connecticut (UConn) to our roster,” said Joe Davy, CEO of Banzai. “Especially validating were the 65 reactivations, highlighting the long-term benefits and trust our customers place in Banzai’s solutions, and our ability to provide exceptional service and continuous improvement.”

“Our Reach product, which can deploy multi-channel outbound campaigns, continues to gain traction with 4 new customers in August, as we continue to innovate and expand its offerings. Recent and ongoing enhancements to the platform provide new data sources, greater intelligence, better reporting and transparency as part of our strategy to empower customers to grow their businesses and achieve marketing success,” concluded Davy.

Melissa Mason, VP of Product, added, “With our strong customer acceleration, and as marketers need to deliver more growth with less resources, we are highly focused on delivering additional cutting-edge marketing technology solutions. Looking ahead, we are streamlining the room experience and increasing room size of our Demio platform, enhancing CRM enterprise-grade CRM integrations with HubSpot and Salesforce, and expanding partnerships with HubSpot to better support their 190,000+ customers.”

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

