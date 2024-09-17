CalPrivate Bank Ranked as #10 U.S. Bank by Bank Director’s RankingBanking®

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM) (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) – CalPrivate Bank is proud to announce its ranking as the 10th best bank in the U.S. on Bank Director’s RankingBanking® esteemed “The Best U.S. Banks 2024” list, sponsored by Crowe. Additionally, the bank ranked #1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets. This accolade highlights CalPrivate Bank’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and delivering Client-focused banking solutions.



The RankingBanking® annual list evaluates banks across the United States based on a comprehensive set of criteria. Four metrics were used to assess profitability, capital adequacy, and asset quality: core return on average equity, core return on average assets, the tangible common equity ratio, and nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate owned. CalPrivate Bank’s inclusion in these rankings highlights its dedication to providing exceptional banking services and its role as a trusted financial partner.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best banks in the U.S. for 2024,” said Rick Sowers CEO of CalPrivate Bank. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Team, who strive every day to deliver Outstanding Service and Innovative Solutions to our Clients.”

CalPrivate Bank has consistently focused on personalized banking experiences, leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of its Clients. The bank’s commitment to community involvement further distinguishes it as a leader in the industry.

As CalPrivate Bank continues to grow and innovate, it remains dedicated to its core values of Relationships, Solutions and Trust. This recognition by Bank Director’s RankingBanking® serves as a milestone in the bank’s journey towards setting new standards in the banking industry.

For more information about CalPrivate Bank and its services, please visit https://calprivate.bank

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Clients are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, South Bay LA and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender, and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contact

Rick Sowers | President and CEO

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

(424) 303-4894