Advantive Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of Canadian Architectural ERP Software Leader Comsense

Tampa, Florida, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantive , a mission-critical software provider for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, today announced its acquisition of Comsense , a leading ERP software provider for architectural opening distributors. This acquisition furthers Advantive’s commitment to driving innovation in the manufacturing and distribution industries by expanding into the architectural openings space and elevating its position in construction-related materials distribution.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Comsense has provided ERP and project management solutions for the architectural door, frame, and hardware distribution industry since 1989. Today, Comsense helps architectural opening distributors optimize their operations by streamlining their quote-to-cash process. Based on the backbone of digital price books, Comsense software facilitates the complex processes of bidding, submittal generation, change orders, and fulfillment to ensure accurate and efficient project execution.

“While Advantive has over 30 years of experience in the distribution industry, we are always looking for the right opportunities to expand our presence and deepen our expertise,” said Kevin Boyce, CEO of Advantive. “The acquisition of Comsense enables us to further solidify our position in construction-related materials distribution by expanding into the essential architectural openings space.”

Advantive is a leading provider of wholesale distribution ERP software with capabilities for fasteners, lighting, plumbing, and other hardware materials related to residential and commercial building construction. Comsense’s construction-focused ERP software offers estimating and detailing, project management, and accounting features, alongside comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date pricing for over 120 brands to enable easy quoting and quick commerce. This acquisition further extends Advantive’s position within the market.

“We are thrilled to become part of Advantive’s vision for the future,” said Patrick Teas, President of Comsense. “Over the past 35 years, Comsense has grown from the ground up to suit the unique and complex challenges of the architectural door, frame, and hardware industry. As we move forward with our combined solutions, we strive to deliver on this promise while furthering innovation in the industry.”

For more information on Advantive, visit https://www.advantive.com/ .

For more information on Comsense, visit https://www.comsenseinc.com/ .

About Advantive

Advantive is a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies, offering purpose-built ERP, MES and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 6,500 customers and operating in 88 countries, Advantive’s software solutions simplify complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive’s software uses automation, seamless integration and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, ecommerce and delivery – making the complex, simple. More information about Advantive can be found at https://advantive.com .

About Comsense

Based in Toronto, Canada, Comsense provides architectural opening distributors across North America with an ERP system designed from the ground up to suit the unique and complex requirements of the architectural door, frame, and hardware distribution industry. Comsense designs and develops software internally, providing direct support and training, and selling directly to customers.

Founded in 1989, Comsense initially began creating software for specification writers. Shortly afterward, a full estimating and detailing system was created, allowing for the creation and management of bids and detailed submittals, initially focusing on hardware products only. Doors and frames were then added to the mix, and combined with full accounting features, the Architectural Hardware Manager, aka AHM was born.

In 2002 Comsense released SpecWriter, the first of a collection of new modules for the Windows desktop, followed by Advantage and Elevations, for project estimating and detailing, and then finally by Enterprise, the complete project management and accounting module.

Attachment