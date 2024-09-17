Exodus Partners with Ledger to Integrate XO Swap into Ledger Live

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (OTCQX: EXOD) (the “Company” or “Exodus”) is excited to announce its partnership with Ledger, the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises. This partnership introduces XO Swap, Exodus's premium crypto swap aggregator, to Ledger Live™, allowing users to perform crypto swaps directly from their self-custody wallets.



Currently available on the desktop version of Ledger Live™, XO Swap offers connectivity to third-party exchange API providers, enabling swaps across thousands of crypto pairs. This integration prioritizes user control and security, distinguishing it from centralized exchange platforms. A mobile version is anticipated to follow.

"We are thrilled to integrate XO Swap with Ledger Live™, combining our powerful swap aggregator with one of the most secure hardware wallets available today," said JP Richardson, CEO of Exodus. "This partnership is a significant milestone for us, empowering both new and existing consumers to manage their cryptocurrency in a secure and easy way."

XO Swap enables users to retain control over their crypto transactions. Swaps occur as on-chain transactions that are transparent and secure. Users' swaps are aggregated through multiple third-party API swap providers ensuring fast completion times and low costs. The swapped cryptocurrency is then delivered directly to the user’s Ledger wallet.

“Ledger and Exodus are committed to giving a secure, seamless, and intuitive way to swap from our secure devices. The XO Swap integration gives Ledger users another way to swap their crypto with confidence,” says Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger. “Our collaboration with Exodus represents our mission to deliver more choice to users and aims to enhance user autonomy.”

Exodus and Ledger are committed to continually driving innovation and improving the multichain experience for all users.

For further details about XO Swap, please visit https://www.exodus.com/xo-swap/ .

Contacts:

Media Relations

Ditto PR for Exodus exodus@dittopr.co



Exodus Investor Relations

investors@exodus.com

1 Digital asset purchases and crosschain swaps are performed by third-parties and not by Exodus. More information can be found in Exodus’ Terms of Service.

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help the world exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop, mobile, and browser, Exodus allows users to secure and manage their digital assets through self-custodial functionality that is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security, and complete control over their wealth. Additionally, users can easily access third-party providers of services that allow for an industry-leading 20,000+ pairs of digital asset swaps along with the ability to buy digital assets. For more information, visit www.exodus.com .

About Ledger

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2024, Ledger is the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises. Ledger offers connected devices and platforms, with more than 7M devices sold to consumers in 180 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions, and commercial brands. Over 20% of the world’s crypto assets are secured by Ledger.

Ledger is the digital asset solution secure by design. The world’s most internationally respected offensive security team, Ledger Donjon, is relied upon as a crucial resource for securing the world of Digital Assets. With over 14 billion dollars hacked, scammed, or mismanaged in 2023 alone, Ledger’s security brings peace of mind and uncompromising self-custody to its community.

Don’t buy “a hardware wallet.” Buy a LEDGER™ device.

LEDGER LIVE™ is a trademark owned by Ledger SAS

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: Twitter (@exodus_io and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “will,” “expect,” “would,” “intend,” “believe,” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, quotations from management regarding confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, and certain business metrics. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results or performance to be materially and adversely different. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.