MEDIA ADVISORY: Official opening of new co-op homes in Kingston

Kingston, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the media are invited to the official opening of 38 new co-operative homes, developed as an addition to Kingston Co-operative Homes.

We invite members of the media to participate in tour of Kingston Co-operative Homes, which will take place from 11:00am - 11:30am EST, followed by remarks and refreshments, from 11:30am EST.

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 11:00 am - 12:30 pm EST

Location:

1336 Princess Street, Kingston Co-operative Homes

Community Room, Kingston Co-operative Homes

The event will be held in the Community Room and visitor parking is available throughout the co-operative property.