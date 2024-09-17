CountyCare Earns Prestigious Four-Star Rating from NCQA

Chicago, IL, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CountyCare, a Medicaid Managed Care Plan, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a four-star rating by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), making it one of the highest-quality Medicaid health plans for Cook County residents enrolled in HealthChoice Illinois, the State’s Medicaid managed care program.

NCQA is an independent non-profit that studies how well health plans and doctors provide scientifically recommended care and identify organizations that make care better.

“This distinction underscores CountyCare’s remarkable commitment to delivering high-quality coverage and service to its members, which positively impacts the overall health and wellness of residents across Cook County,” said President Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board of Commissioners.

CountyCare is the largest Medicaid Managed Care Plan serving Cook County, with more than 417,000 members. The health plan is owned and operated by Cook County Health, one of the nation’s leading public health systems, serving all patients regardless of ability to pay.

“As a provider-led plan with a historic mission of equity, we have a unique ability to address our members’ multifaceted health needs and support improved outcomes. It is an honor to see this dedication reflected in CountyCare’s exceptional quality ratings,” said Dr. Erik Mikaitis, Interim CEO, Cook County Health.

NCQA ratings cover commercial, Medicare and Medicaid health plans across the country, and incorporate approximately 50 measures of health care quality, patient outcomes and member experience into its ratings. NCQA ratings can help potential enrollees evaluate their health plan options.

CountyCare earned 4 stars both in the rating of plan satisfaction metric and rating of members’ health care metric, contributing to the health plan’s overall rating. Nationally, only 20% of all Medicaid plans achieve a 4-star rating or higher.

“A four-star NCQA rating distinguishes CountyCare as a leading high-quality plan in our market. We are continuing to make quality a priority and to invest in new, innovative programs that make a difference for our members,” said Aaron Galeener, Chief Administrative Officer, CountyCare.

CountyCare covers all the medically necessary Medicaid benefits, plus extra perks exclusively for members all at no cost to help ensure members are engaged in care. This is one way that CountyCare supports members in their health journeys, promotes quality outcomes, and ensures a high-caliber experience. Click here for more information about CountyCare rewards.