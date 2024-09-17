Newsweek and Statista Announce the World’s Best Smart Hospitals Ranking for 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista is proud to announce the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 ranking, highlighting 350 hospitals from 28 countries that are setting the standard for integrating innovative technologies into healthcare. Now in its fourth year, this list recognizes hospitals for their excellence in utilizing digital health advancements such as telemedicine, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and digital imaging to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and improve health outcomes.

Smart hospitals are rethinking how healthcare is delivered by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to provide better patient outcomes, population health management, and operational efficiencies. This year’s ranking reflects the growing importance of these technological advancements in shaping the future of healthcare, as hospitals worldwide adopt innovations that are critical to modern medicine.

The World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 ranking is based on three key data sources:

Peer Recommendation Survey: Hospital managers and healthcare professionals from over 28 countries were invited to recommend leading smart hospitals based on their experience and knowledge. Statista Smart Hospitals Maturity Survey: This survey assessed the implementation and usage of smart technologies in hospitals, with responses validated by senior management or chief digital officers. Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation: JCI, a global leader in healthcare quality standards, provided an additional quality marker, contributing to the ranking model.



Hospitals featured in the list excel not only in technological adoption but also in quality, safety, and patient outcomes.

In addition to the overall ranking, standout hospitals were recognized in categories such as AI, robotics, telemedicine, and digital imaging. This year’s top-ranked hospitals include:

Cleveland Clinic

Mayo Clinic Rochester

The Johns Hopkins Hospital



These hospitals, along with many others, are leading the charge in integrating technology into patient care, research, and hospital operations.

For the full rankings and more information on the methodology, please visit newsweek.com/wbsh-2025 .

