Alliance for Decision Education Announces Workforce Council

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance), a national nonprofit organization leading the movement to have decision-making be part of every student’s learning experience, today announced its Workforce Council.



Through the Workforce Council (WFC), the Alliance inspires, recruits, and assembles a network of professionals and organizations dedicated to Decision Education. The council recognizes the critical importance of better decision-making in the workplace and adds the voices of the nation’s largest employers to the growing call for Decision Education in schools across the country.

"For years, we've seen growing demand across various business and industry sectors for the skills and dispositions taught in Decision Education—such as structuring their decisions, thinking probabilistically, resisting cognitive biases, and applying rationality,” said Adriana Massara, Interim Executive Director of the Alliance. "This council will help us ensure that students are learning the decision-making skills in the classroom that will enable them to thrive in the workplace—so they can start their careers equipped with the tools for success from day one."

The initial members of the Decision Education Workforce Council include:

Ayisha Irfan, Lead, Product Strategy, Strategic Response and Emerging Regulations at Google

Sean Madgett, VP and Head of Business Development for NYL Ventures

Rajiv Mehrotra, Senior Director, Decision Science at EY

Eyas Raddad, B.Pharm., M.B.A., Ph.D., Associate Vice President at Lilly Research Laboratories

Rachel Selleck, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Providence Healthcare

Jordan Stephens, Controller, Intel Corporation

For more about the Decision Education Workforce Council, please visit our Alliance Council webpage .

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance) is a national nonprofit and field builder with the mission of improving lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions. The Alliance was co-founded by best-selling author, speaker, and consultant in decision-making, Annie Duke, Ph.D. , and is backed by experts in decision science and a broad range of other fields—including several Nobel laureates . We believe that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society.

As a field builder, the Alliance aligns, coordinates, and amplifies the efforts of organizations and individuals working toward the vision of Decision Education being part of every student’s learning experience. We partner with teachers, researchers, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness and develop solutions that can be scaled in classrooms across the country.

For more information about the Alliance for Decision Education, please visit our website at AllianceForDecisionEducation.org , or follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube .

