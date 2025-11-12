New Report Highlights Decision Skills as Essential to Career Success and Economic Mobility in AI-Enabled Workforce

Study analyzing more than 6.8 million job postings reveals that decision-making is among the most in-demand, highest-value skill sets in today’s workforce

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report released by the Burning Glass Institute , in collaboration with the Alliance for Decision Education , shows that decision-making is one of the most sought-after and economically valuable skill sets in today’s labor market. The report, “ Decision Skills in the Workforce ,” analyzes more than 6.8 million U.S. job postings and reveals that nearly half (41%) explicitly request decision-making skills, but true demand is even higher because employers often assume these are baseline skills and assess them in interviews rather than list them in job postings.

According to the findings, decision-making skills, such as strategic thinking, risk analysis, and problem solving, not only prepare students to thrive in the workforce of the future but also offer measurable financial rewards. Employers pay significant wage premiums—up to 23% higher pay—for skills like risk analysis and strategic decision-making, underscoring the link between strong decision skills and economic mobility.

By the Numbers: Decision Skills in Today’s Workforce

6.8 million job postings analyzed across U.S. industries

41% of the 6.8 million job postings analyzed explicitly reference decision-making skills

68% of postings in computer and mathematical occupations, 55% in management, and 44% in skilled trades seek decision skills

23% wage premium for risk analysis; 17% premium for strategic decision-making

“This research makes it clear: decision-making is a universal skill set with the power to shape lives, careers, and communities, for generations to come. When students learn to make thoughtful, informed choices, they gain the foundation to thrive in every aspect of life,” said Adriana Massara, Chief Operating Officer of the Alliance for Decision Education. “We have a responsibility to ensure every student builds these skills today.”

The “Decision Skills in the Workforce” report identifies decision-making as a durable skill valued across every major industry—from healthcare and engineering to construction and public service. These findings emphasize that the ability to navigate uncertainty, evaluate tradeoffs, and lead through complexity is essential across sectors, especially as the workforce evolves with new technologies.

“As emerging technology threatens to automate a broad range of skills, decision-making remains one of the most enduring human advantages," says Matt Sigelman, President of the Burning Glass Institute. "This research shows that employers reward workers who bring strong judgment, critical thinking, and the ability to navigate uncertainty—these are the capabilities that will define the leaders of tomorrow.”



The report shows that Decision Education bridges the critical gap between what students learn in school and what employers value most. Building strong decision skills gives young people the tools to lead and excel in today’s economy, and the workforce of the future.

Learn more about the new report, “Decision Skills in the Workforce,” here .

