The Alliance for Decision Education Names David Samuelson as Executive Director

Veteran education technology leader bringing strategic vision and operational expertise to expand Decision Education to every student nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Decision Education gaining momentum nationwide, the Alliance for Decision Education has named David Samuelson as its new Executive Director. Samuelson is a seasoned CEO and strategic leader with decades of experience across education technology, digital learning, and consumer media. He has led successful organizational transformations and sustained growth across multiple sectors.

A longtime advocate for the Alliance’s mission, Samuelson served on the Alliance’s Advisory Council for more than a decade. His commitment to Decision Education is rooted in the understanding that decision-making touches all aspects of life—and equipping students with the tools to make better decisions can improve their futures.

“Learning decision-making skills is essential for young people to successfully navigate a rapidly changing, AI-enabled world,” said Samuelson. “I’m honored to join the Alliance at a critical time to help lead the movement to make Decision Education a part of every student’s learning journey.”

Most recently, Samuelson served as CEO of ISACA, a global association representing more than 175,000 professionals in digital trust and cybersecurity. A certified executive coach and former member of the Heidrick & Struggles Coach Cohort, he is known for his people-first leadership style and consistently delivering results by aligning strategic vision with operational execution.

“David is a trusted leader whose long-standing commitment to Decision Education, combined with his extensive experience, makes him uniquely prepared to guide the Alliance forward,” said Annie Duke, co-founder of the Alliance for Decision Education. “His insight and dedication will be key to expanding our reach and bringing Decision Education to students across the country.”

As part of this leadership transition, Adriana Massara, who served as Interim Executive Director, will retain her role as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Samuelson’s appointment signals a new chapter for the Alliance, as it continues to partner with educators, families, and organizations nationwide to bring Decision Education into classrooms and equip students with skills for better decision-making. To learn more, visit: alliancefordecisioneducation.org .

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance) is a national nonprofit and field builder with the mission of improving lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions. Co-founded by bestselling author, speaker, and consultant in decision-making Annie Duke, Ph.D. , the organization is backed by experts in decision science and a broad range of other fields—including several Nobel laureates . The Alliance partners with teachers, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness and lead the growing call to have Decision Education taught in schools across the country. We believe that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society.