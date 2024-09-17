PARIS FC and VINCI present a new programme for Paris FC Academy youths

Paris FC and VINCI step up their socio-educational partnership with a programme designed specifically for Paris FC Academy students, under VINCI's nationwide Give Me Five programme.



Paris FC is proud to announce, alongside its long-standing partner, that it has launched a new programme specifically aimed at building sustainable career paths, which it will roll out over the academic year starting in September 2024. This innovative project stems from VINCI's Give Me Five programme and is tailored to some 60 students in their last two years of general and technology secondary school at the Paris FC Academy (U19 girls and boys).

An illustration of VINCI's commitment to diversity and equal opportunity.

VINCI created, funds and runs its Give Me Five programme with the French Education Ministry. It typically involves a tailored week-long immersion in the Group's operations, during which participants explore five business areas by touring sites, learning about the related trades, listening to employees speaking about their experience, and taking part in educational workshops.

More than 5,000 internships are available to middle school students from priority neighbourhoods each year, and over 30,000 students in 15 French school districts have benefited from this programme since its inception in 2019.

VINCI, which is one of the founding partners of Paris FC's socio-educational and equality-driven programme, worked with the teaching staff at the Club's Academy to create a programme around its young learners' specific wants and needs. It is aimed at familiarising them with the business world and the wide range of fields of expertise in it, fine-tune their career plans and emerge equipped to build their professional plan with confidence.

An innovative mixed programme enabling every Paris FC Academy youth to decide their future

The programme will involve one half-day a month, from September to the end of April. Students will be divided into two mixed groups that will each take part in 10 stimulating workshops on a variety of topics:

Field trips to VINCI Group worksite and infrastructure assets.

Presentations on its trades including conversations with employees to find out more about VINCI's operations.

Practical workshops on forward-looking issues and on soft and other skills (speaking in public, using social networks for professional purposes, Climate Fresks, artificial intelligence, etc.).

This programme is an example of Paris FC's and VINCI's ongoing commitment to building up young talents and empowering them to thrive. By integrating VINCI's Give Me Five programme, Paris FC will provide tailored support for its students, enabling them to find out about the Group's trades in practice and to develop essential skills for their professional future.

