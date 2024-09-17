Bybit Web3 Makes WSOT Debut: DEX Wave Featuring Over 100 DeFi Partners in Web3’s First Idol Competition

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit Web3, the Web3 arm of Bybit, is thrilled to announce its participation in the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2024, the world’s longest-running crypto trading competition. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 30, 2024, the WSOT 2024 DEX Wave will challenge participants to trade on-chain as part of their push to win big in the WSOT competition. It also marks the world’s first DEX talent competition by democratizing the space, inviting participants to choose the next Web3 star project from an astounding lineup of over 100 groundbreaking initiatives all on one arena.



For event details, users can visit here: Calling All Web3 Projects: Shine in WSOT DEX Wave!

Ride the DEX Wave with 100+ DeFi Partners Across Top Chains and Tracks

The WSOT 2024 seamlessly integrates Bybit Web3’s DEX Pro platform, enabling participants to tap into a vast array of DeFi projects and tokens. From memecoins and DeFi to GameFi and beyond, this in-depth trading journey is powered by over 100 innovative partners and pioneering decentralized initiatives like Yescoin, Bonk, Citizen, Navi Protocol, Blackcardcoin, and Character X. With the largest number of ecosystem partners in the sector, the DEX Wave chapter of this year’s WSOT gives the Web3-curious a snapshot of what Bybit Web3 has to offer.

The frictionless experience of trading on centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) portals on Bybit brings together the depth of centralized platforms with the autonomy and diversity of decentralized exchanges, offering WSOT participants the chance to trade in the most exciting markets in the world. It’s more than just a competition — it’s an invitation to experience the entire blockchain ecosystem.

Crown Next Web3 Star and Share a 1,000,000 MNT Prize Pool: the First Web3 Idol Competition

Capturing the best of emerging Web3 projects, the inaugural WSOT DEX Wave puts the emphasis back on the community by introducing a voting mechanism. As traders compete in the DEX Waves competition, they earn points, which they can use to vote for their favorite Web3 projects. Participants will share a 1 million MNT prize pool through interacting with the projects and taking a chance at a lucky draw. The traders with the highest point scores can enter a daily draw to win a share of a 200,000 MNT prize pool.

The Web3 projects that win the most votes will receive extra support from Bybit, including CEO mentorship, prime listing opportunities and marketing support. Together, the WSOT community and Bybit are shaping the future of Web3 to bring out the potential of rising stars in Web3 and building the trading infrastructure necessary for the decentralized financial system.

“The DEX Wave is an invitation to be part of the future,” said Emily Bao, Head of Web3 at Bybit. “In the rapidly evolving landscape of Web3, this event is our way of empowering traders to discover, engage, and excel in the decentralized economy. The stakes are high, but the rewards are even higher. We’re excited to see who will rise to the challenge.”

For more information, users can visit WSOT 2024 DEX Wave and prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey.

