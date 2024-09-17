India Poultry Feed Industry Report 2024: Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Poultry Feed Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Poultry Feed Market was valued at USD 3.27 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.21% through 2030.







Poultry feed is a type of animal feed that is specifically formulated to meet the dietary requirements of birds, including chickens, turkeys, ducks, and other fowl. It is typically comprised of a mixture of grains, proteins, vitamins, and minerals that are necessary for the healthy growth and development of poultry. The composition of poultry feed can vary depending on the type of bird, its age, and the purpose it is being raised for, such as meat production or egg laying.



The Indian poultry feed market is a rapidly growing sector, bolstered by the country's large-scale poultry production. The market is characterized by a diverse range of products, catering to the unique nutritional needs of different poultry types and stages of growth. This market is driven by increasing consumer demand for poultry products, advancements in poultry breeding techniques, and the growth of organized poultry farming.



Growing Demand for Poultry Products



The escalating demand for poultry products in India is anticipated to stimulate the need for poultry feed significantly. Over recent years, India has witnessed a remarkable shift in dietary habits, as health-conscious consumers are progressively embracing protein-rich diets, which include a wide range of poultry products like chicken and eggs. This shift is primarily driven by a growing awareness of the health benefits associated with consuming poultry products, as well as the increasing disposable income levels of the population. Poultry farming, which caters to this rising demand, plays a crucial role in meeting the protein requirements of the nation. However, to ensure the optimal growth and health of the birds, it is imperative to provide them with high-quality poultry feed. The quality of the feed directly affects the quality of the poultry products, making it essential for farmers to focus on enhancing feed quality.



Emergence of Online Poultry Feed Sales Platforms



The emergence of online poultry feed sales platforms is projected to significantly boost the demand for poultry feed in India. These platforms are breaking down geographical barriers, allowing poultry farmers in distant and rural regions to access high-quality feed with ease. Prior to this, the procurement of quality poultry feed was a major challenge for these farmers, often compounded by logistical issues and inconsistent supply. The online platforms are now providing a seamless, reliable, and timely delivery of feed, which is crucial in the poultry business where the quality and timeliness of feed directly impacts productivity.

Furthermore, these e-commerce platforms are also fostering competition among feed suppliers, leading to better pricing, improved feed quality, and innovative feed solutions. They also offer a wealth of information, assisting farmers in making informed purchases based on the nutritional content, brand reputation, and customer reviews. This blend of accessibility, convenience, competitive pricing, and informed decision-making offered by online platforms is expected to uplift the poultry industry in India, thereby driving a steep rise in the demand for poultry feed.



Growing Interest in Healthy & Organic Poultry Products



The growing health consciousness among Indian consumers has significantly elevated the demand for healthy and organic poultry products. This trend, in turn, is expected to boost the poultry feed market in the country. As consumers become increasingly aware of the health benefits of organic food and the detriments of chemically treated products, the importance of organic poultry feed - the backbone of organic poultry farming - becomes paramount. Feed plays a critical role in determining the overall health of the poultry. Consequently, the demand for high-quality, organic feed, devoid of antibiotics and chemicals, is anticipated to rise significantly.

Furthermore, the Indian government's efforts in promoting poultry farming as a sustainable source of income, particularly in rural areas, is likely to contribute to this surge in demand. The propagation of organic farming practices, coupled with rising income levels and changing dietary habits, is expected to spur the poultry feed market in India. This shift towards healthier and organic poultry products signifies a promising future for the poultry feed industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered India



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Amrit Feeds Limited

Ayurvet Limited

Godrej Agrovet Limited

Henraajh Feeds India Private Limited

Hindustan Animal Feeds

JAPFA Comfeed India Private Limited

Maharashtra Feeds Private Limited

Suguna Foods Private Limited

SKM Animal Feeds and Foods (India) Limited

India Poultry Feed Market, By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

India Poultry Feed Market, By Form:

Mashed

Pellets

Crumbles

Others

India Poultry Feed Market, By Additives:

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acid

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Others

India Poultry Feed Market, By Animal Type:

Layers

Broilers

Turkey

Others

India Poultry Feed Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

India Poultry Feed Market, By Region:

North

South

West

East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3c53h0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment