Breads and Buns Retail Market to Cross $469 Billion by 2030 - Industry Analysis and Strategic Company Profiles, 2020-2030

This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Breads and Buns Retail industry for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024, and the forecast period of 2025-2030.



The Global Breads and Buns Retail market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.19% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 341.86 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 469.35 Billion in 2030.

Urbanization is driving changes in global diets. As people move to cities, their busier lifestyles increase demand for convenient foods like bread and buns, which are popular as quick meals. Western-style bakeries and fast-food chains have also popularized these items in non-Western countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Rising disposable incomes, particularly in developing nations, enable consumers to diversify their diets, incorporating more processed and convenience foods, including premium bread products. The convenience of ready-to-eat items, like pre-packaged sandwiches and snack-sized breads, is particularly appealing to busy professionals and students.

The expanding middle class in developing regions is further driving demand for bread and buns. With higher spending power, this group consumes more processed foods and responds to effective branding. Bread manufacturers invest in marketing to promote quality, health benefits, and convenience, increasing brand loyalty.

Health and wellness trends are influencing demand for whole grain and fiber-rich breads, as consumers become more aware of the benefits of these products. Manufacturers are responding with low-sugar options and healthier alternatives, incorporating ingredients like spelt and buckwheat. Functional ingredients like chia seeds, flaxseeds, and probiotics are also gaining popularity, aligning with consumers’ focus on health.

The convenience of online retail also fuels demand for bread and buns, offering a wide range of products and the ability to customize orders. Online shopping eliminates the need for store visits, with options like same-day delivery.

In the food service industry, bread and buns are staples, from fast food to fine dining. Restaurants, cafes, and catering services rely on these products to meet consumer expectations, with growing demand for artisan, whole grain, and gluten-free options in response to evolving tastes.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Breads and Buns Retail Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Breads and Buns Retail Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Turkey, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan and India).

The report presents the analysis of Breads and Buns Retail Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024, and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Breads and Buns Retail Market by Product Type (Bread and Bun).

The report analyses the Breads and Buns Retail Market by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Channel and Specialty Stores).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Products, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

