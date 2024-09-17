Inteleos Donates 49 Laptops to Annapolis Trust, Empowering Disadvantaged Students with Technology Skills

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos, a global nonprofit healthcare certification organization, is proud to announce the donation of 49 laptops to the Annapolis Trust , a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering disadvantaged youth. This contribution has enabled students participating in the Annapolis Trust's 2024 Summer Camp to develop critical computer skills, logging over 70 hours of hands-on keyboard time.



The laptops are a key resource in helping students enhance their digital literacy, a skill essential in today’s technology-driven world. By providing access to these tools, Inteleos is helping bridge the digital divide for underserved communities.

As a result of this partnership, Inteleos is now recognized as a corporate supporter of the Annapolis Trust website. Additionally, Inteleos was honored to be featured as a sponsor of the Colonial Challenge Cup’s Track Day event at Summit Point Raceway, a key fundraiser for the Annapolis Trust.

“We’re thrilled to support the Annapolis Trust and the important work they do to uplift underserved students. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting young people and creating opportunities for them to thrive. Exposure to technology early is a key ingredient for success in school and career development,” said Juan Sanchez, chief information officer for Inteleos.

“The Trust is delighted to have Inteleos’ support. Their commitment to children is a testament to their values of being a great corporate citizen,” said Reginald Broddie, co-founder and president of the Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Scholarship Trust.

For more information about the Annapolis Trust, visit https://www.annapolistrust.org .

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit organization that fuels the global health community to ensure access to quality care. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ (PCA) which together represents more than 141,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.