Mark Cuban Foundation and Notified Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Omaha Teens

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out to apply to participate in the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp hosted by Notified in Omaha. Applications for the no-cost bootcamp are closing September 30.



The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Notified is bringing the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in Omaha. With a custom and highly-relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.

The program aims to provide students with a foundational understanding of artificial intelligence and its applications to future careers. Students can select from six tracks: healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, or education and career readiness. Driven by the belief that fostering interest in AI at a young age is crucial for preparing the next generation for their future, the AI Bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in 9-12 grade with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

This free AI Bootcamp is hosted for underserved high school students with a transparent focus on recruiting girls, students of color, first generation college students, and those from low to moderate income households. The AI Bootcamp Program provides students with lunch and a snack, transportation assistance, and technology equipment during bootcamp.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Notified, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Omaha on November 2nd, 9th, and 16th is hosted and staffed by Notified. Notified empowers investor relations and public relations professionals – the corporate storytellers - with the tools, technologies and expertise to tell their stories powerfully, effectively and flawlessly. Relied on by more than 10,000 global clients, their end-to-end communications solutions include everything from GlobeNewswire press release distribution, social listening and media monitoring to earnings calls, IR websites and investor days.

Notified is one of 30+ host companies selected to host camps across the US.

“Our enthusiasm for AI stems from its transformative potential – not just in reshaping our work processes and the ability to tell stories, but also in redefining the technology skills that will be essential for future careers across industries,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Product Officer & COO at Notified. “We believe every student should have access to AI education and the opportunity to acquire these essential skills. By partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation, we are thrilled to contribute to the program’s curriculum that mentors the next generation in AI innovation and application.”

There are just 1.5 weeks left until the September 30 deadline. Do not miss your chance—submit your application now, as spaces are limited.

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

