Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Options Issued to Executive Officers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, is pleased to announce that pursuant to the option replacement program previously announced on August 14, 2024, its board of directors has approved 5,385,000 replacement options for Jim Cacioppo, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 2,383,000 replacement options to other executive officers of the Company, and 394,758 replacement options to the Company’s non-employee directors. Jushi’s board of directors has also approved 300,000 options for issuance to Michelle Mosier, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

The Company also announces that, in order to assist the Company in managing near-term working capital requirements, the Company and Mr. Cacioppo have agreed to certain amendments to Mr. Cacioppo’s employment agreement (collectively, the “Employment Agreement Amendments”). All of the Employment Agreement Amendments were approved on behalf of the Company by the independent directors of the Company.

Pursuant to the Employment Agreement Amendments, Mr. Cacioppo, has agreed to waive his annual bonus entitlement of US$950,000 for the measurement period 2024 in consideration for receiving the following: (1) a lump sum cash payment in the amount of US$237,500; (2) US$1,381,551 aggregate principal amount of 12% second lien notes on the same terms as the notes that were issued by the Company in its private placement that was initially closed in December 2022; and (3) options granted under the Company’s 2019 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the “Plan”), expiring five (5) years from the date of grant to purchase up to 1,062,732 of the Company’s subordinate voting shares at an exercise price of US$0.65.

Mr. Cacioppo, as a director and officer of the Company, is considered a related party of the Company pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection Of Minority Security Holders In Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and accordingly the Employment Agreement Amendments may be considered a related party transaction under MI 61-101. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the consideration to Mr. Cacioppo under the Employment Agreement Amendments did not exceed 25% of the of the Company's market capitalization (calculated in accordance with MI 61-101) at the time the Employment Agreement Amendments were entered into. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction 21 days prior to the date of the amendments because the Employment Agreement Amendments had not been confirmed at that time. The Company deemed this circumstance reasonable in the ordinary course of business.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

