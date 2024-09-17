Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA, GA., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company”), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that the Company will release third quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7, 2024. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com . To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-877-407-3982

International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Pass code: 13743084

The playback can be accessed through Thursday, November 21, 2024.

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

