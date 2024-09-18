SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 18 September 2024 at 9:00 am

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Thorsrud)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Morten Thorsrud

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 77500/4/4

Transaction date: 2024-09-16

Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: EXERCISE OF EQUITY SWAP

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 625 Unit price: 41.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 625 Volume weighted average price: 41.5 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030