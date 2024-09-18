Metal Carboxylates Market Analysis Report, 2024-2030: Competitive Strategies, Mergers, and Profiles of the Top 15 Companies Including DURA, NICHIA, Borchers & More

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Carboxylates Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Application, Product Type, Distribution Channel, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Metal Carboxylates Market. According to the report, the Global Metal Carboxylates Market was valued at USD 5.89 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2025-2030.



The market has been growing steadily due to its wide range of applications across various industries, including coatings, inks, plastics, and lubricants. The market is driven by the increasing demand for efficient catalysts in the chemical industry and the expanding use of metal carboxylates in coatings and paints due to their excellent drying properties.



One of the primary drivers of the Metal Carboxylates market is the growing demand from the paints and coatings industry. Metal carboxylates are used as driers in alkyd-based paints, accelerating the drying process and improving film hardness. The rising construction activities and automotive production globally are further driving the demand for paints and coatings, thereby boosting the metal carboxylates market.



The market is also influenced by the growing focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly products. Manufacturers are developing eco-friendly metal carboxylates with low toxicity and reduced environmental impact to meet regulatory standards and consumer preferences. This trend is expected to create new opportunities for market players.



By type, cobalt carboxylates hold the largest market share, accounting for approximately 40% of the Metal Carboxylates market in 2023. Cobalt carboxylates are widely used as oxidation catalysts in the production of inks, paints, and coatings due to their high efficiency. Manganese and calcium carboxylates are also significant segments, used for their anti-skinning and stabilizing properties.

Americas is a leading market for Metal Carboxylates, driven by strong demand from the paints and coatings industry, particularly in the United States. The presence of major manufacturers and continuous advancements in chemical production technologies support market growth in this region.



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid industrialization, increasing construction activities, and the growing automotive industry. Countries like China, India, and Japan are key markets for metal carboxylates, supported by expanding manufacturing sectors and a rising demand for high-performance coatings and paints.

The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies. Key companies in the Global Metal Carboxylates include:

DURA Chemicals, Inc.

NICHIA CORPORATION

Borchers Inc.

Comar Chemicals

EGE KIMYA

The Shepherd Chemical Company

Baerlocher

Organometals

DIC CORPORATION

Nihon Kagaku Sangyo

