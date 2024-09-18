Big Data Business Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $383.4 Billion by 2030 - Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Big Data Analytics for Insight Generation

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the Big Data market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, the exponential increase in data generation, and the rising adoption of data-driven decision-making. Technological advancements in data storage, processing, and analytics have significantly lowered the barriers to entry for Big Data adoption. Innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are enhancing the capabilities of Big Data analytics, enabling more sophisticated and accurate predictions. AI and ML algorithms can process large datasets at high speeds, uncovering hidden patterns and providing deeper insights that drive strategic decisions.

The exponential increase in data generation from various sources, such as IoT devices, social media platforms, and digital transactions, is fueling the demand for Big Data solutions. IoT devices, ranging from smart home appliances to industrial sensors, continuously generate data that needs to be collected, stored, and analyzed to derive actionable insights. Moreover, the growing recognition of the value of data-driven decision-making is prompting organizations to invest in Big Data technologies to gain a competitive edge.

Companies across industries are leveraging data analytics to optimize operations, improve customer experiences, and innovate new products and services. Regulatory requirements for data management and the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures also contribute to the market`s expansion. Regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe mandate stringent data protection and privacy standards, necessitating robust data management and security solutions. As Big Data continues to grow, its impact on various sectors will expand, further embedding data-driven strategies into the core of business operations.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Big Data - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 13049 Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Companies Step Up the Use of Big Data to Manage Disruptions Posed by the Pandemic

Special Focus on How Big Data is Being Used to Build Supply Chain Resilience

Big Data: Definition, Scope & Applications

How Big Data is Used in Myriad Industries

Big Data in FinTech

Big Data in Manufacturing

Big Data in the Telecom Industry

Big Data in Healthcare

Big Data in the Retail Industry

Big Data in the Oil & Gas Industry

Big Data in the Public Sector

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Age of Analytics Provides the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Big Data Analytics

Convergence of Big Data & Artificial Intelligence: A Mega Trend in Focus

Here's Why AI is Witnessing Robust Growth

What Does This Mean for Big Data?

Blockchain & Big Data Become Increasingly Interdependent.

Blockchain Technology to Witness Impressive Growth Post Pandemic

The Coming of Age of Blockchain Technology Makes the Time Ripe for Big Data & Blockchain Integration

Emphasis on Building Smart Cities, Will Widen the Role of Big Data in Realizing Promised Efficiencies

How Big Data Can Help Smart Cities?

Deluge of IoT Big Data, a Fallout of the Growing IoT Ecosystem, Amplifies the Importance & Value of Big Data Analytics

Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Big Data Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision-Making & Value Creation

Extracting Insights from Data Holds the Key to Higher Profitability & ROI on IoT Investments & This is Where "Big Data Analytics" Steps-In

Continuous Development of Big Data Analytics to Benefit Market Growth

Hadoop: The Most Well Renowned, Trusted & Popular Big Data Crunching Tool

Prescriptive Analytics Emerges as the Future of Big Data

