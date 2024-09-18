US Capital Global Expands European and Middle Eastern Operations Under New Partner Prodi Bhattacharya

San Francisco, California, USA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce the elevation of Prodi Bhattacharya, Ph.D., to the distinguished role of Partner, Structured Credit and Equity. In this capacity, Dr. Bhattacharya will spearhead US Capital Global’s European and Middle Eastern operations from the group’s London headquarters, which was established in 2020.

With headquarters in San Francisco and a global presence extending to key locations such as Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, and Dubai, US Capital Global stands as a premier full-service global private financial group specializing in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services.

Dr. Bhattacharya brings over 25 years of experience in banking, corporate finance, and asset management to US Capital Global. Prior to joining in 2022, he served as Director of Corporate Finance at IQEQ Group, overseeing private market activities, and as Head of Risk Management and Quantitative Research at Axa Investment Management, managing multi-billion-euro alternative asset portfolios.

“I am honored to step into this new role as US Capital Global continues to strengthen its presence across Europe and the Middle East,” said Dr. Bhattacharya. “Our growth in these markets has been remarkable, and I look forward to working closely with Jeffrey Sweeney to further build on this momentum. With a comprehensive suite of corporate finance advisory services and tailored private placement opportunities, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of institutional and family office investors in the region.”

“It is a distinct pleasure to welcome Prodi as Partner at US Capital Global, leading our regional headquarters in London and overseeing our expansion across Europe and the Middle East,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO of US Capital Global. “With his extensive background in banking, corporate finance, and asset management, Prodi is exceptionally well-suited to drive our growth in these markets. We have ambitious plans for the region, including expanding our offices in London and Dubai, and strengthening our presence in key cities such as Zurich, Milan, Paris, and Barcelona.”

Dr. Bhattacharya holds a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics as well as a Master’s in Engineering from the prestigious University of Warwick, and has also previously worked at the renowned CERN Physics Laboratory in Geneva.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com.

