Ibanera Teams Up with Visa to Drive Digital Payment Solutions 

Miami, Florida , Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading digital banking platform Ibanera , spearheaded by CEO Michael Carbonara, announced today its collaboration with Visa , a world leader in digital payments. This opportunity will enable Ibanera to leverage Visa’s card issuing capabilities to support its clientele’s banking and finance needs.



Ibanera’s integration with Visa’s payment network will enhance accessibility to domestic and cross-border payments for businesses and their customers. The collaboration provides Ibanera with the scalability to grow its fintech enablement services to meet growing customer demand.

Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera, emphasized the significance of this collaboration for the growth of the payment ecosystem: “Navigating the complexities of regulation and payments can be challenging. This is why we are excited about our strong collaboration with Visa, which will drive innovation and provide simplified solutions as we focus on the digital and creator economies.”

Ibanera’s collaboration with Visa provides an ecosystem not only for global payments but also leverages Visa’s advanced security and fraud protection systems, such as Visa’s zero liability policy for unauthorized transactions, giving cardholders peace of mind through trust in the cards utilized.

Visa Senior Vice President of Digital Partnerships, James Schinella says, “Our alliance with Ibanera underscores our shared commitment to enhancing the payments ecosystem. Our joint efforts will provide advanced security and fraud protection, ensuring peace of mind for cardholders."

About Ibanera:

Ibanera is an API-driven fintech enablement platform with a robust compliance engine, and integrated cross-border payments network that supports businesses and financial institutions with full Web2 and Web3 interoperability. With a global footprint and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, Ibanera continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the fintech landscape.

Discover more on https://www.ibanera.com/

About Visa:

Visa (NYSE) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

