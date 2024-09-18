Lantronix Showcases IoT Solutions at GSX in Orlando and ISE in London

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, will display its IoT solutions, including its award-winning switches, routers, gateways and trackers, at Global Security Exchange’s GSX tradeshow and the International Security Expo (ISE). Lantronix will be at booth #1649 at GSX, which is being held Sept. 23–25, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. Lantronix will be at booth #C43 at ISE, which is being held Sept. 24–25, 2024, at Olympia Events in London.



“We're excited to present our newest IoT solutions at this year’s GSX and ISE events. A global leader in delivering award-winning switches, routers, gateways and trackers, Lantronix is a resource for IoT solutions, providing a suite of solutions all supported by our service team,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer for Lantronix.

New! Lantronix’s SM8TBT2SA 8-port and SM24TBT4SA 24-port Switches

Ideal for security, surveillance, smart buildings, smart cities and other high-demand IoT applications, Lantronix’s 8-port SM8TBT2SA and 24-port SM24TBT4SA switches provide the ability to connect PoE++ and PoE+ devices to the same switch. Delivering reliable end-to-end performance with advanced Layer 2 features and an intuitive user interface, these new switches are ideal for powering and connecting multiple smart IoT appliances, such as intelligent LED lighting, smart building sensors and access points, IP cameras and surveillance systems. Lantronix PoE switches and Percepxion™ cloud management software simplify installation and management for small to large-scale network deployments.

According to Dell’Oro Group, PoE ports are forecasted to comprise more than half of total campus switch port shipments by 2028 at an estimated value of $8.2 billion. Lantronix is committed to ensuring that its customers have best-in-class PoE switches to handle a variety of applications.

Lantronix’s Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) switches are an important solution for Hotel Marcel, the country’s first net-zero energy hotel. Bruce Redman Becker, FAIA, LEED AP of Becker + Becker and owner of the Hotel Marcel, said, “To create the net-zero energy Hotel Marcel, we used alternative resources, including the Lantronix PoE++ switch, to power the entire hotel, including the lighting and window shades.” For more information, view the case study here. Lantronix’s smart switches are also the choice of the New York Department of Transportation. For more information, view the case study here.

New! Lantronix FOX4 and Bolero40 Trackers

Designed for assets and fleet management, Lantronix’s new FOX4 and Bolero40 edge compute tracker telematic gateways provide a complete package that merges connectivity and cloud device management with award-winning hardware. Both trackers feature customization capabilities that are facilitated by the intuitive Workbench tool, enabling easy customizations from performance optimization to unique functionality integration.

These Lantronix products come pre-configured with Lantronix’s Percepxion IoT edge software platform, which provides secure, comprehensive IoT device provisioning and management, as well as Lantronix’s Connectivity Services SIM card, which empowers users with a wide range of carrier options, allowing them to select the most suitable network provider, including industry leaders such as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile in North America and multiple carriers in the Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

According to Berg Insight, the global shipments of aftermarket telematic devices will grow at a CAGR of 10.5 percent in the next five years to reach 77.6 million units in 2027 for a total market value estimated to reach $3.7 billion by 2027. Lantronix’s innovative hardware and software effectively target this market, supporting these growth trends.

Lantronix’s FOX4 telematic gateways are used by Quantum Aviation’s fleet management software for airport ground support. Ursula Hess, CEO of Quantum Aviation, said, “Utilizing Lantronix’s telematic gateways, we are able to feed reliable, real-time data to our cloud-based software solution, which gives our aviation customers critically important information for real-time visibility and actions as well as long-term analytics with guaranteed benefits.” To learn more, visit the case study here.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

