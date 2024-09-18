StorageVault Completes Purchase for $71,500,000

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the two adjacent properties, located in Toronto, ON announced on July 16, 2024 for an aggregate purchase price of $71,500,000 (the “Acquisition”).



The total purchase price of the Acquisition, subject to customary adjustments, was paid with a mortgage and funds on hand.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault currently owns and operates 249 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 219 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 12.4 million rentable square feet on over 715 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com