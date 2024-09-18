Venus Concept Announces Australian Regulatory Approval for Venus Bliss MAX

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that it has clearance from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia to market the Venus Bliss MAX system. The Venus Bliss MAX is the Company’s flagship platform that offers a comprehensive, world-class solution for all customers’ body treatment needs and is currently available in select markets globally.



Featuring three of Venus Concept’s market leading technologies in one, the Venus Bliss MAX is a body shaping solution consisting of our proprietary (MP)2 applicator that combines Multi-Polar Radio Frequency with Pulsed Electro Magnetic Fields and advanced VariPulse™ technology for Cellulite Reduction and Skin treatments, Venus’ FlexMax EMS applicators for Muscle Conditioning and a diode laser for Fat Reduction treatments.

“We are excited to introduce to the Australian market the Venus Bliss MAX, our device that offers aesthetic clinicians an all-in-one body solution to customers,” said Dr. Hemanth Varghese, President and Chief Operating Officer of Venus Concept. “The Venus Bliss Max continues to receive strong positive feedback globally from service providers of its complete body offering, and we are confident the same success will be replicated in Australia.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business, and the industry in which the Company operates and management's beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance or developments and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. As a result, any or all of our forward-looking statements in this communication may turn out to be inaccurate. Factors that could materially affect our business operations and financial performance and condition include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described under Part II Item 1A-“Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Part I Item 1A-“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this communication. Unless required by law, the Company does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 12 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Versa Pro, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Bliss MAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, and Masters Special Situations.